My favorite Garmin GPS watch is just $151 thanks to Amazon Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday deals make it possible to buy awesome tech for less. That's certainly the case for this latest discount on the Garmin Instinct, one of the best GPS watches I've ever tested.

Right now, Amazon has the Garmin Instinct on sale for $151. It normally costs $299, so you'll save $148 with the current promotion. Though we've seen some good Garmin Black Friday deals this year, Amazon's offer on the Instinct is my favorite so far.

Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $151 @ Amazon Garmin Instinct: was $299 now $151 @ Amazon

You can save $141 on the Garmin Instinct right now. It's a great sport watch for anyone who loves the outdoors. It's comfortable on the wrist, has a fast-connecting GPS and there are about 30 different activities the watch can track, ranging from skiing and mountain biking to treadmill running and yoga.

To be fair, I tried out the Garmin Instinct while hiking and kayaking in Maine's stunning Acadia Park. Did that skew my adoration of this rugged sports watch? Perhaps. Still, when I returned home from my adventure, I found it held up as an excellent everyday wearable.

I flirt with alfresco life on occasion, but stop short of pitching a tent in the wilderness or free-climbing an enormous rock. However, once I strapped the Garmin Instinct on my wrist, I felt like I could scale El Capitan.

Still, when I returned home from my adventure, I still got some use from the Garmin Instinct in everyday use. From keeping metrics on my workouts in the gym to tracking my sleep overnight, the Instinct remained on my wrist for quite some time — with a two-week battery life and impressive durability, I hardly needed to take it off.

The watch doesn't have music storage or apps. That shouldn't be a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, but if you want to stay connected on-the-go, you should check out the best Black Friday smartwatch deals for more options.