MotoGP live stream: How to watch Emilia Romagna GP online

Andrea Dovizioso, seen here ahead of Tito Rabat during testing for this weekend's second consecutive race at Misano, is currently leading the 2020 riders standings by 6 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

2020 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: Start time The 2020 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. BST) on Sunday, September 20. Coverage on NBCSN kicks off live at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying begins at the same time as the race on Saturday.

Is it possible for the 2020 MotoGP season to get any closer or more exciting than it's already been? In six races, we've already seen five winners. It's quite possible we'll add another to that list this weekend, as MotoGP returns to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the second of two back-to-back races at the Italian track. Here we've got everything you need to know to help you set up a MotoGP live stream and follow every session.

Franco Morbidelli led every lap of last weekend's San Marino Grand Prix, not putting a foot wrong once, and never looking back. The scrap for the other two podium spots, however, was far more dramatic, with Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Valentino Rossi and Alex Rins locked in a battle that lasted until the final lap — and the final corners — of the race.

Rossi ultimately couldn't hold on to secure his 200th podium on home soil, thanks to a brilliant late-race charge from Mir to capture third. Thankfully, The Doctor will have another opportunity during round two of "La Doppio."

Read on for everything you need to know to catch this weekend's MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which is set to kick off on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. ET. Be sure to check back post-qualifying for the full results of Saturday's action, as it will set the grid for Sunday's race.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Say you're out of town and you can't watch the Emilia Romagna MotoGP race using broadcast channels where you've visited. You're not out of luck. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, making it seem like you're surfing the web from home, so that you can access your usual streaming services without having to worry about geolocks.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off the cost of a monthly subscription.View Deal

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live streams in the US

The NBC Sports Network is the U.S. home for the 2020 MotoGP season. While many of the races this year have and will continue to be broadcast on tape delay, this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix thankfully isn't one of them. You'll be able to tune in live at 7:30 a.m. ET for pre-race coverage from Misano. If you want NBCSN, your best bet is to get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services there is.

Fortunately, MotoGP fans can get the live experience for each and every Grand Prix by spending a little more. MotoGP's own VideoPass is definitely the best way to stay in touch with MotoGP action. A 2020 season subscription will set you back $160, while a monthly pass is $34.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live streams in the UK

Fans in the U.K. will want to tune into BT Sport, as the paid network airs every session of every MotoGP weekend live. Race day coverage starts at 9:30 a.m. BST, and the race begins at 1 p.m. BST.

If you don't have BT Sport, a BT Sport monthly pass costs £25 a month. For that fee you'll get to watch all kinds of sporting events, including football.

Our friends in the U.K. can also go the MotoGP VideoPass route. Access for the rest of the season will set you back £127, while one month is £27.

MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

Friday, September 18

Practice 1: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Practice 2: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 19

Practice 3: 4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET

4 a.m.-4:40 a.m. ET Qualifying: 8 a.m.-9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 20