MLB live stream 2020 season: How to watch the 60-game season online

It's started off a bit wild, but MLB live stream games are under way for the 2020 season, which is unlike any we've ever seen before. For starters, because Opening Day took place 4 months late, this is an abridged 60-game season, starting after "summer camp" practices brought the teams to warm up while taking precautions, because, yes, the MLB 2020 season is trying to get things right with an abundance of caution.

MLB 2020 season at a glance The 60-game MLB 2020 season started on July 23 and runs until Sept. 27. Each team has 40 divisional games and 20 region-based interleague games, giving us AL vs NL west and east matchups. The playoffs and world series will go on as normal.

For this new shortened season, we've got a bunch of rule changes that appear to help shorten the length of games or aide the teams' logistics in some ways. For starters, in extra innings, teams start with a runner on second base.

Plus, relievers are required to face at least three batters (so we're not spending forever waiting on new pitcher changes). Also, the designated hitter (the DH if you're short on time) isn't just for the American League, having been added to National League games ass well.

As for who's the favorites to win this season, the LA Dodgers are seen by many as the National League's champs in the waiting, but some think a short season leaves the team possibly open to dry spells having a larger impact on their overall success. That being said, Mookie Betts signing a long-term deal with the Dodgers (when he didn't need to) gives many all the confidence they need to believe in the Los Angeles team as a Valhalla of baseball.

The American League's Houston Astros and New York Yankees are both looking to make a dent this season, though rivals might tell the folks working the PA equipment in the stadiums to make references to both teams' recent-ish cheating scandals. That being said, the Bronx Bombers acquisition of ace pitcher Gerrit Cole (who's on track to pitch 14 games this season, one of the higher counts in the league under its 60 game season) seem to have a chance to hit and pitch their way to the World Series.

And just like all other sports happening around the world, the 2020 MLB season will be taking place in empty arenas, because of the continuing crisis of COVID-19 in America. Players are getting temperature checks (though the results take some time), and the league has (smartly) banned the time-honored pasttime of players spitting.

Unfortunately, we're still dealing with regional blackouts, so our guide for everything you need to watch MLB live streams for the 2020 season is written to help you figure out what you need to evade regional-specific issues:

How to avoid MLB blackouts with a VPN

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch your favorite teams in the MLB. Annoyingly, even if you pay for MLB.TV, you're still subject to local blackouts, a pain in the rear for folks rooting for the home team.

Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though, with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

MLB live streams in the US: Where to watch online

While many lIve TV streaming services offer a lot of channels that MLB games are on, we have a favorite option. And before you ask, no it isn't FuboTV, the service that is dedicated to sports, but doesn't carry ESPN.

MLB.TV ($25 per month/$60 per year), is also streaming the game, but if you want more than just baseball, it's not a complete solution. T-Mobile customers get free MLB.TV, along with a free subscription to the sports site The Athletic.

Some games are only available on local networks, such as YES (Yankees), NESN (Red Sox) and SportsNet LA (Dodgers), which is why many cord-cutters are afraid of leaving, as many of these channels aren't on streaming services.

But for those looking for the best streaming service to watch MLB games on, that's Sling TV, one of the most affordable ways to cut the cord.

One of the best options for watching all of the MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which costs $45 as getting only one half ($30 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.View Deal

MLB live streams in the UK: Where to watch online

There's only one home for 2020 MLB live streams in the United Kingdom: BT Sport. They've acquired the rights for MLB action in the UK through 2021. Games are broadcast across their many channels, including BT Sport ESPN.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £25 Monthly Pass.

And if BT Sport’s monthly prices are still too high for you, remember that MLB.TV is also available in the UK. It's approximately £50 a month, with zero blackout rules.

MLB live streams in Canada: Where to watch online

Whether you're a Toronto Blue Jays fan or want to watch all the MLB live streams across the league, you've got options in Canada.

Select games are available via cable on Sportsnet, TSN, TVA Sports and RDS, depending on your language of choice and region. You can watch these services online as well, by signing in via your TV login credentials (or buying the service by itself).

TSN has a lot of the games that air on ESPN, while Sportsnet is the home of the Blue Jays.

You can also get MLB.TV in Canada, though the Blue Jays will be subject to blackouts.