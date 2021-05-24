Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT today (Tuesday, May 25).

It will air on NBATV.

The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream features Luka Doncic trying to propel Dallas to a 2-0 series lead before even playing a home game, while Kawhi and company attempt to even things up in this NBA playoffs live stream .

In a very close game throughout, the Mavericks took game one, 113-103. Luca Doncic led the way with triple-double scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. It was a dominant Doncic performance. Well at least for three quarters.

Dallas’ team leader was held to just one point in the fourth quarter, while teammates Tim Hardaway Jr, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith helped shoulder the workload. Finney-Smith hit a crucial three with 2:50 remaining in the game and the Clippers never recovered. Mavs never lost the lead after that.

The Clippers’ struggles started from beyond the arch, hitting just 27% of their threes. Leonard and Paul George were a combined 3 for 14 from three in the loss. George finished the game with 23 points while Leonard netted a team-high 26. Rajon Rondo and Nicolas Batum were a big help off the bench. Each scoring 11 points in the loss.

The Clippers go into game two as 6-point favorites. The over/under is 216 points.

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Mavericks vs Clippers streams in the US

In the U.S. Mavericks vs Clippers airs on NBATV, tipping off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. The Sports Extra pack gets you NBATV.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British basketball fans typically only need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Mavericks vs Clippers live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams. The game is on TSN3.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.