Mavericks vs Clippers live stream: How to watch game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Mavericks vs Clippers start time, channel Mavericks vs Clippers game 4 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET today (Sunday, Aug. 23) on TNT. Following games will be on TNT, ABC and ESPN, full schedule below.

The big question surrounding today's Mavericks vs. Clippers live stream is based on the ankle of one Luka Doncic. After he hobbled off the court on Friday, and became "questionable" for game 4, many saw an easy path forward for Kawhi Leonard and second-seed Los Angeles, who went up 2-1 in the series that night.

Who will fill in the void that Doncic leaves, were he unavailable? In game 2, he posted 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and while Kristaps Porzingis has also been a threat in the Bubble season and playoffs, does Dallas have more players to turn into big contributors?

So, simply put, the Clippers are now strongly favored to take game 4 and the series, unless Doncic walks out with no pain whatsoever. On Friday in game 3, Leonard went crazy again, with a line of 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Here's everything you need to watch Mavericks vs Clippers live stream today (and the rest of the Round 1 games as well):

How to avoid Mavericks vs Clippers blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Mavericks vs Clippers live streams and the rest of teh NBA playoffs on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Mavericks vs Clippers game 4 today (Sunday, Aug 23) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The rest of the series TNT and ESPN will air upcoming games. We've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll want to watch Mavericks vs Clippers on fuboTV.

We often suggest Sling TV, but it doesn't have ABC, so it's down to the other live pick on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Fubo entry level package.

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in the UK

British hoop fans have a slightly late schedule for this game, which starts at 9:30 p.m. BST on Sky Sports. Those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Mavericks vs Clippers live streams in Canada

You'll need TSN to watch the Mavericks vs Clippers stream in Canada. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already. It's going to be on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Mavericks vs Clippers series schedule and scores

Game 1: Mon, Aug 17 LA beat Dallas 118 - 110

Mon, Aug 17 LA beat Dallas 118 - 110 Game 2: Wed, Aug 19 Dallas beat LA 127-114

Wed, Aug 19 Dallas beat LA 127-114 Game 3: Fri, Aug 21 LA beat Dallas 130-122

Fri, Aug 21 LA beat Dallas 130-122 Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 LA at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Sun, Aug 23 LA at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5*: Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, (time and network TBA)

Tue, Aug 25 Dallas at LA, (time and network TBA) Game 6*: Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, (time TBA), ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 LA at Dallas, (time TBA), ESPN Game 7*: Sat, Aug 29 Dallas at LA, (time TBA), TNT

* = if necessary