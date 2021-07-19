Massive RTX 30-series stock hits Best Buy July 20 — how to get yours

A massive RTX 30-series restock is coming to Best Buy. The retailer announced on its blog that it will have an in-store only RTX 30-series restock on Tuesday, July 20. Over 100 stores nationwide will have stock including stores in New York, Florida, California, Maine, and Kansas.

Best Buy held a similar in-store restock back in June. Here's everything we know so far about the July 20 restock event.

On Tuesday, July 20, Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards will be available in limited quantities at select Best Buy stores throughout the country. You can see the full list of participating stores here).

According to Best Buy, employees will start handing out tickets at these stores at 7:30 a.m. local time on July 20. There will be one graphics card for every ticket handed out, so if you arrive early and get a ticket — you're good to go. The stores will open at 9 a.m. local time and each customer will be limited to one card only.

A few things to keep in mind: full vaccinated shoppers are no longer required to wear face masks inside Best Buy stores, except where otherwise mandated by local laws. That said, Best Buy will have masks and hand sanitizer at all stores should anyone need it.

If you miss out on this restock, there are other retailers that will offer Nvidia's new Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti online.

