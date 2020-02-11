Massive Galaxy Z Flip leak just revealed all the details early

While we've seen leak after leak confirming the Galaxy Z Flip before the big Oscar ad last Sunday night, a Twitter thread from established leaker Evan Blass has pretty much confirmed all of the phone's hallmark features ahead of Samsung's big Unpacked event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific today (Feb. 11).

Blass tweeted out a series of what looks to be Samsung marketing materials pertaining to the Z Flip. Many of the images confirm details we've already suspected about the device, like that its screen will measure 6.7 inches from corner to corner, that it will include a 3,300-mAh battery and that it will feature a small exterior ticker display, adjacent to the dual-lens cameras.

However, Samsung is evidently looking to play up the Z Flip's unique free stop hinge in the run up to launch, judging from these images. Practically all foldables at the moment, including the Galaxy Fold and just-released Motorola Razr, utilize hinges that either allow the display to be open or shut. If you try to leave it somewhere in the middle, the device will either extend completely or close with force.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Twitter)

The Z Flip's hinge will evidently be different. In these materials, Samsung encourages users to place the device on a surface and keep it partially propped up so that the front facing camera can peer back at them.

Additionally, "the UX [has been] optimized for a hands-free selfie and vlogging experience with top-screen viewing and bottom-screen controls," which means you may be able to skirt using a tripod to capture video of yourself.

If Samsung can actually pull off such a hinge, it could make for an important step in the development of foldable devices with flexible displays. Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to find out.