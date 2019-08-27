Mario Kart Tour Launches Sept. 25: How to Pre-Register Now

Nintendo is finally ready to let Mario and his band of buddies hit the race track on your mobile phone.

The company announced on Monday (August 26) that the long-awaited Mario Kart Tour game for iOS and Android will launch on September 25. You can pre-register for the game by signing in with your Nintendo account here.

The game will be free-to-play and feature a rotating list of kart race courses that the company will swap out every two weeks. You'll be able to spend cash on everything from new characters to new tracks and car parts, according to the iOS and Android listing pages. The game is built to be played one-handed with basic swipe controls, and unlike the core Mario Kart games, will feature real-world locations such as Paris and New York City.

Mario Kart Tour will be the latest in a string of Nintendo games coming to mobile devices. Super Mario Run was one of the more popular Nintendo games on mobile devices and represented an important departure for a company that had, for decades, only allowed its iconic Mario character and other prominent characters, to live on its own hardware.

Moving to mobile has been a boon for Nintendo, which has exposed more players to its franchises. It's also unlocked a new revenue stream for a company that's been enjoying significant success with Nintendo Switch.

Mario Kart Tour was initially planned for a March 2019 launch, but was delayed until now to give Nintendo more time to work on the game. In its tweet, Nintendo said that it will share more information on the game and its features ahead of its launch next month.