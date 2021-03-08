MAR10 Day sales — save up to 35% off Switch games, accessories

Let's-a go! Mario Day — aka MAR10 — is just a few days away and Nintendo is celebrating with a slew of Mario Day sales for 2021.

The annual holiday is a celebration of our favorite mustached plumber and this year Nintendo is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the original Super Mario Bros. Through March 13, retailers are celebrating Mario Day sales with discounts of up to 35% off accessories, games, and more.

Unfortunately, there are no Switch console deals at the moment — nor do we expect to see any. So if you're looking for a console, make sure to follow our where to buy Nintendo Switch guide. In the meantime, here are the best Mario Day sales you can get right now. (Make sure to follow our Nintendo Switch deals coverage for more Nintendo sales).

Best Mario Day sales right now

Nintendo Plush Toys: from $9 @ Best Buy

From Yoshi eggs to Donkey Kong bananas (pictured), Best Buy is taking up to $24 off select Mario plush toys. The toys feature popular characters from popular Nintendo franchises like Donkey Kong, Zelda, Mario, and more.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

Catch colorful ghosts and solve fun puzzles while searching for Mario and his friends at the Last Resort Hotel. As Luigi, players can also summon Googigi, a ghastly green doppelganger, to overcome various obstacles. In addition to single-player and co-op modes, up to 8 friends can play together online in a variety of mini-games. It's now at its lowest price to date.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $38 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch. It lets you race as every character and on every track from the Wii U version of the game. It's currently at an all-time price low and one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen. Plus, you get a free 7-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario 3D All Stars: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

Super Mario 3D All-Stars includes three of Mario's greatest 3D platforming adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. Add it to your cart and the price will drop to $49, which is one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $10 off at Amazon.

Ring Fit Adventure: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

The Ring Fit Adventure is in stock at Amazon for $69.99. (You'll need to add it to your cart to see the sale price). The Ring Fit Adventure is a great way for Switch owners to get a fast and effective workout at home, in the guise of a video game. Hard to find and rarely on sale, this is as good as Ring Fit Adventure deals get.