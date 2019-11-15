When does The Mandalorian Episode 3 come out on Disney Plus?

Okay, now that we've all caught up on the adventures of the Mandalorian (check out my The Mandalorian episode 2 recap), it's time to figure out when we get to see more of the titular bounty hunter. For some reason (again) Disney Plus didn't tag the end of The Mandalorian's second episode with the release date for round 3.

Expect episode 3 to appear on Disney Plus in the wee hours (Eastern time) of the morning on Friday, Nov. 22. That guess is based on Disney Plus bringing out episodes 1 and 2 during similarly early hours of the day on Nov. 12 and Nov. 15, respectively.

Around the office, we've been scratching our heads for the reason why Disney doesn't tell you when to expect the next tasty morsels of its shows. Apple also neglects to do this for shows on Apple TV Plus. Maybe these companies want us to keep visiting their apps and wind up watching their other shows while we wait.

Disney formally announced episode 2's release in a tweet, which was published at 3:25 a.m. Eastern (12:25 a.m. Pacific). That tweet was later deleted and replaced by the following post:

Chapter 2. Streaming Now.#TheMandalorian #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/iNXz5AfZahNovember 15, 2019

Thanks to a Disney press release published by Star Wars News Net, we know the entire release schedule for this 8-episode show.

While most episodes of The Mandalorian will come out on Fridays, Disney is opting to release episode 7 on a Wednesday (Dec. 18). This is likely to avoid conflict with fans rushing out to see Rise of the Skywalker, the last installment in the nine-movie Star Wars saga, which comes out the following Friday (Dec. 20).

The Mandalorian release schedule

Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

