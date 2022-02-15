Manchester United vs Brighton live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Manchester United vs Brighton live stream will see the Red Devils look to bounce back after two frustrating draws and a shock cup exit. A win would see them move back into the Champions League spots. However, Brighton & Hove Albion will be a tough opponent to overcome and are currently enjoying a lengthy unbeaten streak.

Manchester United vs Brighton live stream, date, time, channels The Manchester United vs Brighton live stream takes place today (Tuesday, February 15).

► Time 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester United are currently five games unbeaten in the Premier League themselves and are just a single win away from returning to the top four of the table. However, the mood around the club is threatening to turn toxic. Frustrating draws against the likes of Burnley and Southampton, combined with an FA Cup loss to Championship side Middlesbrough, have angered the club’s fanbase.

The team are picking up points, but the performances haven’t always been pretty. At a club like Manchester United, where playing football the right way is deemed almost as important as the final result, that’s always going to create friction. Manager Ralf Rangnick, may have only been installed on an interim basis but he’ll know that a convincing win is a must in order to keep the increasingly hostile atmosphere at bay.

At least one recent bright spark has been the upswing in performances of summer signing Jadon Sancho. The Englishman has largely failed to make a significant impact since joining from Borussia Dortmund, but he's looked lively in recent weeks and nabbed his second EPL goal for the club against Southampton at the weekend.

Sancho’s recently improved performances stand in stark contrast to those of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is enduring a rare dry spell in front of goal. It’s been 423 minutes of football since he last found the back of the net, and his current run of six games without a goal is his longest scoring drought since 2009.

Brighton will turn up to Old Trafford quietly confident they can punish this reasonably lacklustre version of Manchester United. The south coast side haven’t tasted defeat in the Premier League since mid-December, and are currently sitting just inside the top 10. There is every chance that Graham Potter will lead the Seagulls to their highest ever EPL finish this season.

Can this under-fire Manchester United side response to their most vocal critics, or will Brighton's impressive season continue with a win at Old Trafford? Find out with the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Manchester United vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Manchester United vs Brighton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Manchester United vs Brighton live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.