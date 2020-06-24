How to download the macOS Big Sur beta right now

It's macOS Big Sur beta time. Now that the developer beta is here, you can install the latest major Mac update on your own system to get a bright new interface, major Safari upgrades and more.

Of course, early developer betas like this one carry risks that you might not want to test on your everyday system. That's why developers often have test systems for trying out new versions of software, so they don't take a chance on bugs hurting their production process.

Before you try to download the macOS Big Sur beta, make sure itsupports your Mac (my 2012 MacBook Pro has finally met an update it couldn't get). Here's the official list of supported devices from Apple:

MacBook: 2015 and later

2015 and later MacBook Air: 2013 and later

2013 and later MacBook Pro: Late 2013 and later

Late 2013 and later Mac mini: 2014 and later

2014 and later iMac: 2014 and later

2014 and later iMac Pro: 2017 and later (all models)

2017 and later (all models) Mac Pro: 2013 and later

Next, you're gonna need an Apple Developer account if you want the macOS Big Sur beta before its July 2020 public beta release. Apple Developer accounts cost $100 and can be purchased here.

Finally, you'll want to make sure your Mac is backed up. You could use Apple's Time Machine service; I also use Backblaze. Our best cloud storage guide has even more recommendations.

Now, you're ready to install the macOS Big Sur developer beta:

How to download the macOS Big Sur developer beta

Ready to try macOS Big Sur for yourself? Here's how to get set up with the developer beta.

1. On your Mac, navigate to developer.apple.com

2. Click Account

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Sign in with your Apple Developer account.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Click Downloads

(Image credit: Apple/Future )

5. Click Install Profile

(Image credit: Apple)

From here on out, just follow all the remaining instructions presented on screen. Find and open the macOS Developer Beta Utility you just downloaded, and run the macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg file.

In System Preferences, go to Software Update, and you should get the option to download the beta, or refresh your system to get it. The macOS Big Sur developer beta will now download, and come with prompts to approve and terms and services menus to agree to.

Now, it's time for your Mac to restart. Then, you'll be running macOS Big Sur. Congrats, reader, on living life on the wild side!