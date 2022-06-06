MacBook Air 2022: New design, M2 chip and more

The wait is finally over. After two long years, the MacBook Air is finally here and its got a host of new features to get excited about. There's a new design with a host of colors, an upgraded web cam and of course, at long last, the M2 processor makes its grand appearance. Let's dive into all the new features you can expect.

Pricing and configurations

Apple's trying to keep things affordable, at least its iteration of affordable. The new MacBook Air will launch at $1,199 ($1,099 for educators). The company is retaining the M1 Air to keep that $999 ($899 education) entry-level price point.

Design

Say bye-bye to the wedge design. In lieu of the iconic design, the new MacBook Air is taking on the design of the M1 MacBook Pro. If that wasn't enough, the notebook is available in four color schemes, including a stately dark blue. It's not the splashy colors inspired by the iMacs we were hoping for, but it's a step in the right direction.

Despite its new design, the laptop is still as lightweight as ever measuring a mere 0.4 inches thick and weighing only 2.7 pounds. That puts it on a par with the Dell XPS 13, HP Specter 14 x360 and Asus Zenbook 13.

Other design notes, Apple finally listened to the masses and shrank the bezel significantly. There is however, a notch at the top. But despite a new 1080p webcam, Apple made no mention of any Face ID technology. Still, anything's better than the chunky bezels of old.

Ports

Well hello there MagSafe. Similar to the MacBook Pro, the Air is bringing back the MagSafe charger. But being that this is a MacBook Air, don't expect too many ports. In fact, you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headset jack. No SD card slot, but at this point, that's more of a nice to have than a necessity.

Display and audio

The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 13.6-inch Retina display that can reach up to 500 nits. Apple claims its 25% brighter than its predecessor, something that we're eager to put to the test.

In terms of audio, you have an integrated three-mic array with four speakers which should deliver full, balanced sound. And like many Apple audio products, the speakers will support spatial audio for an immersive sound experience.

Performance

And now, what most of us have been waiting for, the M2 chip. The new chip comes with a few new cores and some lofty claims. In terms of the CPU, you have 8-cores, split evenly between performance and efficiency. It's pretty much in line with the M1 chip. Where the M2 deviates is the GPU cores, which has 10 cores instead of its predecessor's 8.

So what can this new chip do? According to Apple, the M2 chip is 18% more powerful than its predecessor. In terms of PCs, the company claims 1.9x better performance than a 10-core CPU at 1/4 of the