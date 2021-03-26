Loki TV show release date, trailer, cast, poster, Owen Wilson's character and more

The upcoming Loki TV show on Disney Plus just got pushed back slightly, but it's going to give us the goods on what everyone wants. That's right, more of Tom Hiddleston's singular take on Thor's brother.

Yes, the character has seen multiple "deaths," but he's just too good to forget about. Which is great, because there's a Disney Plus show called Loki that's coming ... relatively soon.

Oh, and we just got more casting news, which you can find below.

Of course, expect spoilers for Avengers: Endgame and previous MCU films.

Loki TV show: Trailer

In the amazing trailer showed at Disney's Investors Day 2020 event, we learned a lot about the mood of the Loki Disney Plus show. Plus, Loki may have been police-evading criminal D.B. Cooper all along?

The new Loki release date is June 11. That's a slight delay from the original date revealed at the Disney Investors Day event of May 2021.

Loki TV show: Cast

Is Tom Hiddleston reading the phone book enough to keep us entertained? Probably. Is he the only announced cast member? Thankfully, that's not the case anymore.

Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers) plays hardboiled detective Mobius M. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) was also seen in the trailer.

Richard E. Grant is reported to be joining the cast as well, according to The Wrap. Again, his character is yet to be defined.

Loki TV show: Owen Wilson's character

Wilson's character appears to be something of a gumshoe, who works at the Time Variance Authority. And all signs point to Mr. Mobius working with Loki, though the mischievous one's garb suggests he could be held captive.

We're looking for more details and will update this story accordingly once we get them.

Loki TV show: Plot

Loki, as you'll remember from Avengers: Endgame is up to some new tricks, time-traveling with the help of the Tesseract. The series may be about how the MCU pries this device from his hands.

A report from MCU Cosmic credits 'production sources' for the claim that Loki will "change historical events" with his toy.

Loki TV show poster

The official key art/poster for the Loki show has a few interesting points, starting with how his horns are off. Other imagery suggests he'll be wearing them again soon, but it's a sign that we're going to get a different side of Loki. Plus, the shock collar suggests he's finally going to stay in one place, the clock behind him hints at time warping.

Loki TV show: Season 2

Oh, and there's been a very casual reveal of a second season for Loki. In a Deadline article about exec producer Michael Waldron, the story notes "Besides writing this new Star Wars film, the deal also is expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for Season 2 of Loki."