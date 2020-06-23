How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams, Premier League start time

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace start time and TV channels The Liverpool vs Crystal Palace fixture starts tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24), at 3:15 p.m. Eastern / 8:15 p.m. local BST time.

In the U.S. it's airing on NBCSN, Telemundo and Universo. In the UK it will be on Sky Sports.

Getting a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream tomorrow is easy if you know where to watch the game. Yes, Premier League football is back, giving us games that have been on a 3-month delay, and up next is Jurgen Klopp's squad going toe to toe with Crystal Palace.

The coach has revealed that both Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are fit to compete, while both Joel Matip or James Milner are out. Hopefully this new squad helps Liverpool score a goal, as they're fresh off a draw against Everton, where blame was split between the opposing defense and their own players' injuries.

Despite the long term history of Liverpool, their stodgy game against Everton's pushing folks to discount their chances. Crystal Palace has proven to be no joke either, always being a thorn in Liverpool's side and doing well at Bournemouth.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams, even if you're far from home:

How can I use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace?

You shouldn't have to buy a new streaming service if you've travelled somewhere that doesn't work on your regular streaming service. Yes, you can watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams on your app of choice . If you've got a a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams in the US

Getting a Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream is simple in the U.S. as it's on a few channels. Since NBC holds the U.S. rights for Premier League, this match is split across a multitude of NBC-owned channels and services. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace will be on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), Telemundo and Universo. If you've cut the cord, you could also check out the Premier League Pass ($9.99).

Fortunately, NBCSN is on one of the best streaming services, plus other top picks:

Sling TV : Some good news NBCSN (and NBC in select markets) are a part of Sling TV's Sling Blue package. It packs 45 other networks, including TBS and Food Network.View Deal

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want. Fubo also includes NBC.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well. Hulu with Live TV also includes NBC.View Deal

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams in the UK

In the U.K., the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live stream is going to air on Sky Sports, specifically on Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It begins at 8:15 p.m. local BST time.

You can also stream it on SKY GO Extra. If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Keep Tom's Guide bookmarked to figure out where the rest of the Premier League season live streams will air. Remaining games will be split between Amazon Prime, BT and the BBC.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams in Canada

There's only one place for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams in Canada, and that's DAZN. Yes, the service pronounced as "Da Zone" is the exclusive home for Premier League action in Canada.

Oh, and with the 1-month free trial of DAZN you could watch the majority of remaining Premier League games. DAZN costs $20 per month thereafter.

Canadians travelling and wanting to take advantage of this offer should check out a VPN to make their systems appear as if they're back home.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live streams in other countries

Here's a list of the various networks showing Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in select countries.

Australia: Optus

Optus Austria: Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD

Sky Sports Austria 2, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1/HD Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia

Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports HD 1 Asia Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go Extra, Sky Sports Premier League Italy: Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Sky Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com