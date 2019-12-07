Live stream Ruiz vs. Joshua 2: How to watch the big rematch

Until Anthony Joshua met Andy Ruiz Jr. in the ring earlier this year, he was one of the three most highly touted heavyweights in the world, along with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. But after getting knocked out by Ruiz in their first bout in June, everything changed. And now, Ruiz Jr. is widely regarded as one of the tougher boxers in the fight game. As such, we don't blame you for looking for a way to live stream Ruiz vs. Joshua 2.

Joshua is hoping to redeem himself and get revenge on Ruiz Jr., when the two square off from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, December 7. During the 12-round bout, Joshua will try to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles he left behind when he lost to Ruiz, and Ruiz will try to prove that his first win against Joshua wasn’t a fluke.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of drama and intrigue surrounding the fight on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about how to live stream Ruiz vs. Joshua 2.

Live stream Ruiz vs Joshua 2 from outside of your country with a VPN

If you're traveling outside North America or the U.K., you'll still be able to watch the Ruiz-Joshua 2 fight. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services , and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Live stream Ruiz vs Joshua 2 in the US

Like many of the biggest boxing matches nowadays, the Joshua-Ruiz fight will stream exclusively on DAZN , a service that costs $100 per year or $20 per month.

Best of all, you won’t need to pay extra to access the fight, so whatever you pay will not only give you access to the fight, but also any other matches you’re interested in watching. That means you can watch all live and on-demand fights from some of boxing’s biggest names, like Canelo Alvarez, GGG, and others. You can also watch original programming on the service.

DAZN is a streaming service aimed at fight fans, providing access to a wealth of live and on-demand bouts including Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 and Cancio vs. Alvarado. You can sign up for $19 per month or $99 per year.

DAZN is available on most modern streaming devices including Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, smart TVs, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles including PS4 and Xbox One.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 start time

Although many of boxing’s biggest fights start at night in the U.S., this one is different. Since it’s streaming live from Saudi Arabia, coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET. With a solid undercard, you can expect the Ruiz-Joshua fight to be on a few hours after that.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card

In addition to the main event, here's a look at the other, all-heavyweight bouts on the main card and the undercard:

Heavyweight: Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter Heavyweight: Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach Heavyweight: Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina Heavyweight: Magomedrasul Majidov vs Tom Little

Can I watch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 on my cable or satellite TV service?

Sorry, but you’re out of luck. Because DAZN has exclusive rights to the event, you won’t be able to watch it on anything other than the company’s streaming service.

In the U.K., however, you’ll be able to watch the fight if you’re a Sky Sports customer. The event will be played live on Sky Sports Action and the Sky Go app available on smartphones and tablets. If you don't already subscribe to Sky Sports, you can purchase a one-off pass for the fight on NOW TV for £7.99 (about $10).

In Mexico, you can watch the fight live on Azteca, and in some Latin America countries on WatchESPN.