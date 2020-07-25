Leicester vs. Man United live stream, TV channels: Where to watch this Premier League match

Leicester vs. Man United start time and channels The Leicester vs. Man United match kicks off at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT on Sunday, July 26. US viewers can find the match either on NBC or Universo. In the UK, Sky Sports Main Event carries Leicester vs. Man United.

We're readying our Leicester vs. Man United live streams as this fixture marks the last day of the Premier League season and the end of the line for one team's chances to move forward. It all comes down to the race to push one of these competitors, or Chelsea, off the points table.

Man Utd is currently tied overall with Chelsea, at 63, and Leicester City has 62, and that's far too close for anyone's comfort, and victory should help push each team to lock in Champions League berth. Luckily, fans won't have to endure the pressure in person, as this is another empty arena matchup.

With European qualification on the line, you won't want to miss the Leicester vs. Man United match. We can help you find a live stream and show you how to use a VPN if the Leicester vs. Man United broadcast isn't available in your area.

How can I use a VPN to watch Leicester vs. Man United?

If, somehow, you find yourself away from home and without the streaming services you pay for normally (damn you geo-restrictions), you can still find a live stream of Leicester vs. Man United. A virtual private network, or VPN, can disguise your location, allowing you to make it seem like you're surfing the web from just about anywhere; that way, you can access streaming services that might otherwise be locked to a particular location.

We've tested many different options, and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. Based on our testing, ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN: We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Leicester vs. Man United live streams in the US

Hilariously, Sunday has 10 different Premier League matches kicking off at the same time, so you might find yourself doing some channel surfing to find the Leicester vs. Man United match, unless you've read this post. Yes, rights-holder NBC is airing all the matches on its various channels, and somehow it has enough networks to do that. For Leicester vs. Man United, you'll tune to the NBC broadcast network or Universo for the Spanish language stream.

All of NBC's sports coverage streams on the NBC website. If you're nowhere near a TV, you can live stream Leicester vs. Man United on the NBC Sports app available for both Android and iOS. These streaming options require you to log in with the credentials of your cable or satellite TV provide, though, so it's not an option for cord cutters.

If you've given up on cable, you can always try a subscription streaming service. Just make sure the option you pick offers USA so that you can see Leicester vs. Man United.

Sling TV: The Blue package of channels available through Sling includes NBC, along with Universo and other NBC-owned channels. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and includes a 10-hour DVR for recording shows to watch later.

Fubo.TV: While Fubo focuses on live sports, it includes other channels with its $55-a-month service, including select NBC affiliates and Universo. Fubo has a cloud DVR feature as well.

Apart from Leicester City vs. Man United, here's the full schedule of Premier League games for Sunday and what channels they'll appear on. All kickoff times are 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT.

Arsenal vs. Watford , Golf Channel

, Golf Channel Burnley vs. Brighton , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Chelsea vs. Wolves, USA Network/Telemundo

USA Network/Telemundo Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Everton vs. Bournemouth , CNBC

, CNBC Man City vs. Norwich City , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Newcastle vs. Liverpool , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock Southampton vs. Sheffield United , NBC Sports Gold/Peacock

, NBC Sports Gold/Peacock West Ham vs. Aston Villa, NBCSN

Leicester City vs. Man United live streams in the UK

Sky Sports Main Event airs Leicester vs. Man United in the UK, and it's starting at 4 p.m. BST on Sunday. If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, you can pick up a day pass from Now TV for £9.99.

Leicester vs. Man United live streams in Canada

DAZN carries the Premier League in Canada, so turn to this subscription service to watch the Leicester vs. Man United live stream. New DAZN members have a whole a 1-month free trial, which should cover the final day of the Premier League season. DAZN costs $20 per month thereafter.

Leicester vs. Man United live streams in other countries

Here are the channels airing Leicester vs. Man United in select countries.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Austria: Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD

Sky Go, Sky Sport 2/HD Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN no Brasil

Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN no Brasil Dominican Republic: RUSH, Sky HD

RUSH, Sky HD France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2 Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1 Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event

SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

RUSH Spain: DAZN

DAZN U.S. Virgin Islands: RUSH

For more regions, check out LiveSoccerTV.com.