Knicks vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 4 online

Knicks vs Hawks start time, channel The Knicks vs Hawks live stream will begin Sunday, May 30th at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT. It will air on ABC.

The Knicks vs Hawks live stream could be another battle like Games 1 and 2 or it could be one team taking control like Atlanta in Game 3. Derrick Rose and Trae Young will try to lead their teams to victory in this NBA playoffs live stream.

Through the first quarter and a half of Game 3, the Knicks and Hawks were playing another close game. Neither team led by more than six points. After an Alec Burks three the Knicks took a 39-36 with 7:19 to go in the first half.

Then Lou Williams hit a lay-up for the Hawks and Trae Young knocked down a long range three. Atlanta was on their way to close out the half on a 22-5 run. The Hawks controlled the game from that point on.

Atlanta goes into Game 4 after their most complete team win of the series. Seven Hawks netted at least 10 points in the win. Even Clint Capella who has been great in this series defensively has struggled on the offensive end. Capella scored 13 points with 12 rebounds in the win. Danillo Gallinari and Lou Williams provided Atlanta with 7 threes off the bench.

The Knicks are hoping to carry one thing into Game 4 Sunday afternoon, the play of Derrick Rose. The 32-year-old played a stellar second half to help the Knicks comeback in Game 2, so Tom Thibedou started Rose in Game 3. Rose made his long-time coach look smart as he went on to score a game-high 30 points. It was Rose’ first time scoring 30 in a game this year and just the third time in the last two seasons. While Rose was feeling it, Julius Randle was not. Randle was held to 14 points on 2-of-15 shooting.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4. The over/under is 209.5

How to avoid Knicks vs Hawks blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Knicks vs Hawks live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Knicks vs Hawks airs on ABC, tipping off at 1 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, even though it doesn't have ABC. That's because ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, and Sling Orange has ESPN3.

Overall, Sling is the better bet for the whole NBA playoffs, TNT (the other big NBA channel) isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas).

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports to see the Knicks vs Hawks game, which will start at 6 p.m. BST on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Arena.

NBA League Pass is also available in in the U.K.

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada have Knicks vs Hawks live streams on TSN4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.