Knicks vs Hawks live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

Knicks vs Hawks start time, channel The Knicks vs Hawks live stream will begin Friday, May 28th at 7:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It will air on ESPN.

The Knicks vs Hawks live stream has a high bar to reach after the down-to-the-wire matchups in this series’ previous two games. Trae Young and Julius Randle will try to lead their teams to a 2-1 series lead in this NBA playoffs live stream.

The Hawks were poised for a 2-0 series lead as they headed to the locker room at halftime of Game 2 leading by 13. Trae Young was his usual self, scoring 20 points in the opening two quarters while the Knicks’ leading scorer Julius Randle looked off the mark shooting 0-for-6 from the floor to start the game. The Knicks needed something to change before the series shifted to Atlanta. New York got their wish.

Randle shook off his awful start with a three right out of the gate in the second half on his way to an 11-point quarter and finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds. As Randle was heating up, the Knicks started to reap the rewards of an adjustment from head coach Tom Thibodeau. The veteran coach decided to have Derrick Rose start the second half. Unlike Randle, Rose went into the second half hot. He scored 12 points in the first half and finished with a team-high 26 points to help the Knicks to a come-from-behind 101-92 win.

Now heading to Atlanta, the Knicks will look for more of the same from their team leaders, while the Hawks will try to bounce back from their second half collapse. Young finished with a game-high 30 points after netting just 10 in the second half of Game 2. Hawks’ center Clint Capella has yet to get going offensively in the series. The NBA’s leader in rebounding is usually more of a scoring threat than what he’s shown in Games 1 and 2. Capella averaged 15 points per game in the regular season, but has netted an average of 6.5ppg so far this series,

The Hawks are 4-point home favorites in Game 3. The over/under is 211.

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in the US

In the U.S. Knicks vs Hawks airs on ESPN, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and FuboTV. But you will probably want to go with Sling, as while ESPN and TNT (the other big NBA channel) are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35 — TNT isn't on Fubo.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but you might be annoyed to learn Sling doesn't have ABC (which you can get with one of the best TV antennas). That said, ESPN3 is simulcasting ABC NBA playoff games, so you'll be good with Sling.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks like Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in the UK

British basketball fans rely on Sky Sports, but it won't deliver the Knicks vs Hawks live stream.

NBA League Pass is also available in in the U.K.

Knicks vs Hawks live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada have Knicks vs Hawks live streams on TSN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.