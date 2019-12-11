Killer Pixel 3a deal knocks $200 off and includes free Bose speaker

The Pixel 3a is already one of the best affordable phones out there, and now you can save even more with this great holiday deal. Right now when you buy the Pixel 3a from Visible you get a $200 Mastercard plus a Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II.

The Bose SoundLink Color II sells for $129, so you're essentially saving $329 with this deal.

Google Pixel 3a: Get $200 Mastercard and free Bose speaker

The wireless carrier Visible is offering a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to the provider. Even better, you'll also received a free Bose SoundLink Color II speaker with purchase and activation.

View Deal

In our Pixel 3a review, we praised the 12.2-MP camera.The Pixel 3a's camera delvers excellent image quality, as well as special features like Super Res Zoom and Night Sight mode. That means you can get close to the action without a second lens and shoot in near darkness and still get great results.

(Image credit: Bose)

Other highlights include solid battery life, support for both GSM and CDMA carriers and three years of Android platform and security updates, which are rare to find among cheap handsets. And you'll get Android 10 out of the box, which is Google's latest software.

The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II is a great little accessory. It offers clear audio quality, a built-in mic for calls and a water-resistant design.

The Pixel 3a isn't the only phone getting this deal. You can get the same $200 prepaid Mastercard and Bose speaker combo if you opt for the Pixel 3a, Galaxy A50, Galaxy S9 and iPhone X. See all the eligible phones for this deal here.