Killer Disney Plus Cyber Monday deal slashes price for today only

If you were holding off on getting Disney Plus, your patience has actually been rewarded. We've got a Cyber Monday deal for annual subscriptions that shaves even more money off of the price — which already chopped about 2 months off the total price.

For today only, annual Disney Plus memberships are $59, down from $69. That's a savings of $10 on top of the $13.98 you originally get off with the annual package.

Disney Plus (12 months): was $69 now $59

Already kinda cheap at $6.99 per month or $69 per year standalone package — Disney Plus is extra inexpensive for Cyber Monday — with this deal that beats 12 months of payments by $24. For our money, the service is killing it with The Mandalorian.View Deal

If you're not familiar with Disney Plus, it brings a ton of great content under one roof, from Star Wars and Marvel to Disney classics and newer Disney films and shows. And lots of great original shows are on tap.

Our favorite show so far is The Mandalorian, which follows the adventures of a bounty hunter and a very popular baby. And there's plenty of exciting content on the horizon, including new Marvel originals like the Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney Plus has already amassed more than 15 million subscribers since launch, and we expect a lot more people to sign up with this Disney Plus deal.

