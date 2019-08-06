Killer Deal: WD Easystore 4TB HDD w/ 32GB Flash Drive Just $90

Need extra room for your growing Xbox or PS4 library? If so, we've got a deal for you.

Currently, Best Buy has the the WD Easystore 4TB Portable Hard Drive on sale for $89.99. Even better, it comes with a WD Easystore 32GB Flash Drive. Normally, the 4TB drive retails for $159.99 by itself, so that's $70 off and the lowest price we've seen for this external drive. In fact, it's one of the best external drive deals we've seen this summer.

WD Easystore 4TB HDD: was $159 now $89 @ Best Buy

This 4TB external USB 3.0 hard drive is great for backing up games or files from your desktop. For a limited time, it's $70 off and includes a bonus 32GB flash drive. View Deal

The WD Easystore HDD offers data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps. It includes WD's Backupsoftware, which automates all of your backups. You'll need to reformat the drive before you can use it with a console, but once set up it should give you some extra storage space.

Best Buy's offer is for a limited time, so be sure to grab this deal while you can.