Killer Deal: Google OnHub Router Now $55

The right Wi-Fi router can improve your home network connectivity. While you could rent one from your ISP, we've got a deal that will pay for itself in just a few months.

For a limited time, Newegg has the Google OnHub Router on sale for $54.99. Normally priced at $99.99, that's $45 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Google router. By comparison, some ISPs can charge up to $10/month to rent a router.

The router features peak performance of 265Mbps, a range of 160 feet, Gbps LAN port, and USB 3.0 connectivity.

Google OnHub Router: was $99.99 now $54.99 @ Newegg

The OnHub router is one of the easiest routers to set up. It boasts a beautiful design, great mobile management apps, and useful network monitoring tools. For a limited time, it's $45 off at Newegg.View Deal

The cylindrical OnHub has a brushed-aluminum base and measures 4.1 x 4.6 x 7.5 inches. Integrated into its design are 13 antennas, which includes 6 each for its 2.4- and 5GHz bands. (There's also an antenna for monitoring network congestion). With its huge array of antennas, the OnHub really shines at long distances and is a solid choice if you want to eliminate dead zones.

In our OnHub router review, the OnHub took about 5 minutes to set up. Like every other device in the Google ecosystem, it requires a Google account. You'll also need to use the Google On app which is available as a free download for Android and iOS to configure it.

We used Ixia's ixChariot software to test the OnHub's performance, which proved solid in long-distance transmissions. It provided 104.9 Mbps of bandwidth at 140 feet, compared to just 19.8 Mbps for other routers like the TP-Link Archer C7.

We also liked its beautiful design, easy-to-use mobile management apps, and useful network monitoring tools. Overall, the OnHub is a solid choice, especially at its new low price.