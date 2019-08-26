Killer Deal: $100 Off Top Acer Gaming Monitor

Bargain hunting for an affordable FreeSync gaming monitor for your rig? If so, then this gaming monitor deal from Best Buy might be the end to your search.

For a limited time, the Acer XG270HU 27-inch LED Gaming Monitor is on sale at Best Buy for $299.99. Normally priced at $400, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this FreeSync gaming monitor. Amazon offers this same gaming monitor for the same price.

It's one of the best gaming deals we've seen yet.

The Acer XG270HU features a WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440), FreeSync technology, a 1ms response time, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Acer XG270HU Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

Although we didn't review this monitor, we reviewed its pricier sibling, the Acer Predator X34 curved gaming monitor. We loved its impressive design, gorgeous picture quality, and strong G-Sync performance.

Although the Acer XG270HU gaming monitor is not curved like the Acer Predator X34, it does offer an immersive, widescreen quad HD experience. It's also G-Sync compatible to deliver stutter-and-lag-free gaming performance for sharp, fluid gameplay.

So if you can't afford to splurge on an Acer Predator, this one offers everything you could ever want at an affordable price. Now at its lowest price ever, the Acer XG270HU gaming monitor is an even greater value.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so be sure to grab one for this stellar price while you still can.