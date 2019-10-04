Killer Deal: Blue Yeti with Fallout 76 for $89

The Blue Yeti is one of the best USB microphones you can get. For a limited time, Best Buy is offering a sweet Blue Yeti bundle that's hard to resist.

Currently, Best Buy has the Blue Yeti USB Mic (Blackout) with Fallout 76 on sale for $89.99. Normally priced at $149, that’s $60 off and one of the best tech deals we've seen this season.

Blue Yeti USB Mic with Fallout 76 Bundle: was $149 now $89

The Blue Yeti mic is the way to go if you want a professional sounding USB mic for podcasting, gaming, or Twitch. For a limited time, you the mic bundled with Fallout 76 for just $89.View Deal

The Yeti features three condenser capsules, customizable patterns, 20Hz - 20kHz frequency response, and a sensitivity of 120dB.

Design-wise, the Yeti has a built-in gain dial, volume knob, and mute button. There’s also a customizable pattern switch to capture sound in either cardioid, stereo, omni-directional or two-way pattern mode.

The mic itself has a mini-USB port, headphone jack, and threaded base which fits any mic stand. PC and Mac compatible, the Yeti USB microphone is a solid choice if you're looking for a professional mic for podcasting , gaming, streaming, or creating YouTube content.

While there is a newer Blue Yeti X, the sound quality remains the same, which means the original Blue Yeti offers the better value. Blue Yeti mics tend to sell out fast when they go on sale, so be sure to grab one while supplies last.