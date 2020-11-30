Chromebook Cyber Monday deal — this Lenovo just crashed to $159

Chromebooks are a great way to get a capable computer without having to shell out big bucks. As part of Walmart's Cyber Monday deals, you can get the Lenovo Chromebook S330 at a super affordable price.

Walmart is selling the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $159, a $140 discount from its regular $299 price. That can put a Chromebook in a student's hands for a very low price.

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $299 now $159 @ Walmart

Great for students or anyone who just wants a cheap laptop to browse the web, the Chromebook S330 offers solid performance in a slim package. This 14-inch Chrome OS notebook is perfect for cash-strapped shoppers.View Deal

Not many 14-inch laptops are priced this low, and while the MediaTek MT8173c Quad-core processor augmented by 4GB of RAM won't compete against more powerful notebooks, it should be enough to handle classwork, web-surfing or other basic tasks. Lenovo's Chromebook is just 0.82 inches thin and weighs 3.3 pounds, so it should be easy to tote this machine between classes.

The discounted Lenovo Chromebook S330 is one of many Walmart Cyber Monday deals that have caught our eye. We're also tracking the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals in case you're looking for a more powerful laptop.