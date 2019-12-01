Listen up! The amazing Jabra Elite 85h headphones are $100 off for Cyber Monday

If you had zero luck scoring a pair of awesome noise-cancelling headphones for cheap on Black Friday, we just found one of the best Cyber Monday deals with your name on it.

Right now, Amazon (along with Best Buy and Walmart) has the excellent Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones on sale for $200, which is the lowest we’ve seen the product this holiday season.

What makes the Amazon deal so special? They have the headphones available in an exclusive Copper Black color that looks pretty cool. If that’s not your style, you can still grab any of the other four colorways (Black, Gold Beige, Navy, and Titanium Black) on discount.

The Jabra Elite 85h stands out as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, boasting an endless number of features, along with strong sound quality and noise cancellation to match its robust design. You won’t find another model that offers this level of performance at its current price.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: was $299.95 now $199.95 @ Amazon Backed by powerful sound, noise cancellation, and battery life, the Jabra Elite 85h is a set of wireless over-the-ear headphones that lives up to its moniker. To get this pair at just shy of $200 is a steal.View Deal

In our Jabra Elite 85h review, we raved about the headphones’ adaptive sound capabilities. Listeners will enjoy a big, warm soundstage that exhibits amazing sound reproduction across all media formats (e.g. music, videos, podcasts). Jabra didn’t skimp on the bass either, as the 40mm custom-engineered speakers pump out thunderous lows that create some nice reverberation. Access to the Jabra Sound+ app allows for personalized sound, letting you toy with the settings in the built-in EQ to create your own sound profile.

Jabra also introduces its proprietary Smart Active Noise Cancellation technology, a four-mic digital hybrid solution that does a commendable job of drowning out different frequencies. The Elite 85h can effectively silence loud conversations and train engines, making the headphones a stellar choice for active commuters. Other listening modes like HearThrough come in handy to provide better awareness of your surroundings without having to take off the cans.

With noise cancellation comes the need for a large battery and the Elite 85h packs one of the biggest in its class. You get 38 hours of playtime in ANC mode, which is nearly double what Bose offers for any of its ANC headphones. Quick charging gets you 5 hours of use on a 15-minute charge.

If you fancy something more premium, keep tabs on our Cyber Monday deals hub to see what Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones get hit with a sale sticker.

