Jabra Elite 65t earbuds get $80 price cut at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are among the best earbuds money can buy. And for a limited time, you can buy them at an all-time low price.

Currently, Amazon has the Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds on sale for $89.99. That's $80 off and the cheapest price we've seen for these Jabra buds. Best Buy has the Elite 65ts on sale for just $10 more. It's one of the best last minute deals you can still get right now.

Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 65t are top-tier wireless earbuds that have been marked down to an unbeatable price. They produce clean, dynamic sound, have great call quality, and offer five hours of playtime on a single charge (15 hours via their charging case).

The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds have a sleek, durable, and comfortable design. They're also IP55 water and dust-resistant and last up to 5 hours per charge so they make for a great pair of sporty running or gym headphones.

With voice assistant support and a built-in mic, the Jabra Elite 65ts make it easy to listen to music and take calls on the fly. They work with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

In our Jabra Elite 65t Wireless Earbuds review, we loved their stylish, comfortable design, great sound, and excellent call quality. Although they lack a Find My Buds feature as found on the Bose SoundSports, they won our Editor's Choice award for overall performance.

In real-world testing, the Elite 65ts were able to muffle most ambient noise thanks to their silicon ear tips, which create a secure seal.

What's more, the free Jabra Sound+ app for Android and iOS has tons of useful features. It enables you to access Voice Assistant, Audio Experience, Call Experience and Equalizer settings to fine tune the buds to your liking.

Now marked down to just $89, the Jabra Elite 65ts are a great gift for yourself or someone you know.