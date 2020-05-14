iPhone 13 could be completely ‘portless’ and skip USB-C

The iPhone 13 will begin Apple's move towards 'portless' smartphones, if a new leak about next year's iPhone proves true.

Despite international pressure for Apple to ditch its Lightning port for USB-C charging, it seems the company would rather have no port than make the switch. "Never USB-C," tech tipster Jon Prosser said on Twitter yesterday, confirming previous reports that the iPhone 13 lineup will feature one portless model.

"One portless iPhone coming next year," Prosser said. "Eventually, they'll all be portless."

Prosser, who has provided us with quite a few recent iPhone 12, AirPods Studio and Apple Watch 6 leaks, also has insight on Apple's plans for 2021's products. The iPhone 13 is well over a year away, but this suspected change to charging could mark a significant shift in the company's vision.

A smartphone without ports has been proposed and conceptualized several times, but major manufactures have yet to bring one to life. Apple has clung onto its proprietary Lightning port rather than move on to USB-C for user convenience.

But in January, the European Union voted in favor of a universal charging standard. The details and implementation of the decision haven't materialized yet, and it seems Apple isn't waiting around for that to happen.

Instead Apple could be planning to make iPhones portless, relying on wireless charging to deliver juice to the devices. And with the once-aborted AirPower wireless charging pad officially back from the dead, the pieces of Apple's port-free iPhone puzzle are coming together.

There's no hint as to when AirPower could come to market, but we're not confident it'll happen this year. While we could hypothetically learn about it at WWDC 2020 next month, it's difficult to believe it'll be ready in time for a fall release alongside the iPhone 12.

It seems to make the most sense for Apple to unveil AirPower in its final form alongside the a portless iPhone 13, marketing the two as the picture of the cord-free future.

