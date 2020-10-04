iPhone 12 power revealed in first A14 benchmarks — this blows away Android

Each generation of new Apple mobile chip brings about a solid performance improvement, and it looks like the A14 Bionic will be no different. In fact, the iPhone 12 should once again be the fastest phone on the planet.

The chip, which is set to power the new iPad Air 2020 as well as the iPhone 12, has just made its benchmarking debut, shared by established leaker Ice Universe on Twitter.

Twitter’s cropping cuts off key information there, but if you expand the picture you’ll see this test was taken in Geekbench 5 on the iPad. The numbers are the key thing, with a single-core score of 1,583 and a multi-core result of 4,198.

A14's first Geekbench 5 results appeared, single-core 1583, multi-core 4198, still the king. pic.twitter.com/HXMgEfjSuWOctober 3, 2020

For context, iPhone 11 Pro scored scored 1,337 on the single-core portion of the test and 3,509. So the iPhone 12 could be 18% faster on the single core and nearly 20% faster on multi-core.

Assuming the iPhone 12 performs as well as the new iPad Air, it would blow away all Android phones. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, scored 985 and 3,294 on Geekbench 5. That would make the A14 Bionic 60% faster on the single-core test and 27% faster on multi-core.

Against the current iPad Air, the A14 Bionic results are even more impressive and seems to confirm Apple’s pitch at the launch event that the new iPad would be 40% faster than the previous version. A search of the Geekbench browser shows single-core scores of around 1,115 and multi-core scores in the 2,800 range for the third-generation iPad Air.

Of course, Geekbench 5 is only one measure of performance, but it is a good indicator that the A14 Bionic looks to be a very powerful chip.

While the iPad Air 4 has already been fully revealed, and will be available to buy from $599 later this month, full reviews have not yet appeared.

Alongside the A14 chip, the iPhone 12 family will be the first Apple devices to benefit from 5G connectivity, and it’s rumored that one or both of the ‘Pro’ versions will inherit the LiDAR sensor from top-end iPad Pro tablets for better camera and AR performance. Rumors persist that the Pro models will also get the much wished for 120Hz display update, but other tipsters insist that won’t be happening this year.

In terms of pricing, a huge leak emerged form this past week indicates that the basic 64GB iPhone 12 (now known as the iPhone 12 mini) will actually undercut the current iPhone 11 by $50 at $649. Obviously, the Pro models will cost more, though, starting at $999 for the 128GB model, and going all the way up to $1,399 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max.