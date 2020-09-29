iPhone 12 is ready to ship — but some models are missing

The first iPhone 12 handsets are almost ready to ship, and we know how much storage space they'll have.

Leaker Jon Prosser's latest tweet claims that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are going to be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants. We see in a follow-up tweet that the two Pro models start at the more common baseline of 128GB, and cap out at 512GB.

Apple is one of a small number of companies that still sells premium phones with 64GB storage, a shamefully small amount for most users' needs. On the other hand, dropping the largest 512GB storage option is probably a wise move, since very few users are likely to buy this version.

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5thThe shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4(Definitely the final marketing name) -64/128/256iPhone 12 6.1-64/128/256Event on October 13, as I mentioned before.September 29, 2020

On the other hand, users who are already shelling out close to $1,000 for a 'Pro' iPhone aren't likely to skimp on the $100 it took to upgrade the storage. Offering 128GB by default and keeping the 512GB maximum should suit the majority of customers.

Prosser also confirms the name of the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as the iPhone 12 Mini, with the larger 6.1-inch model being classed as the default iPhone 12.

We've not had a ''Mini' iPhone before. But with the introduction of the higher-tier iPhone 11 Pro last year, it's a logical direction for Apple to go in expanding its iPhone range. Plus, with it being smaller than even the iPhone SE, despite having a notched full-screen display, the iPhone 12 Mini is definitely worthy of the name.

As Prosser himself concludes, the fact that the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max aren't mentioned in the leak points to a delayed release. We've heard several rumors about Apple holding at least one of the iPhone 12 versions back after the main retail launch, so we're not surprised by this idea.

The first shipment of units will be sent to distributors on October 5, in the phones' first step from their factories of origin to stores and warehouses. This seems to line up with the expected October 13 reveal event, giving businesses just over a week to get the phones in stock for pre-orders to begin.

While it remains only a rumor for now, we already know what to expect from these new iPhones. Other than the new sizes, all four models will use OLED displays and new A14 Bionic chipsets, which offer the option of 5G connectivity. For cameras, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will come with two rear sensors - a main camera and an ultrawide camera. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have those plus a telephoto camera, with a new LiDAR depth sensor also present on at least the Pro Max, if not the smaller Pro too.