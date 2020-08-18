iPhone 12 design reveals the stunning flagship we want

Apple's gone color-crazy for iPhones in the past, and this latest render shows us what could be if the iPhone 12 embraces candy-colored exuberance this fall. The images, which are based on recent leaks, are looking to visualize the rumored 5.4-inch iPhone.

These images are from the Swedish tech site svetapple.sk, which is having some fun trying to visualize the next iPhone. If you've got a very good eye, you'll notice that the notch at the top of the display is about "1/7 smaller than at present" according to the site. Svetapple notes that we probably won't be able to tell at first glance on the 5.4-inch iPhone.

Instead, it's the larger sized iPhones — such as the expected 6.7-inch Pro Max iPhone 12 — that will likely look noticeably different on the display front (but svetapple didn't show any examples of those).

One really big (or rather slim) thing to note is that we could expect significantly slimmer size bezels. The article notes that OLED technology allows for Apple to shrink the left and right bezels, which had to be wider because of LCD panel restrictions.

The color palette seen here is the most wildly speculative part of these renders. While we've seen all of these colors in the iPhone 11, svetapple's using a very strong version of both green and purple. And to be honest, we hope Apple is using these hues.

Currently, we expect four iPhone 12 models. The $699 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch $799 iPhone 12 Max, the $1,049 iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch Pro Motion XDR display and the $1,149 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (also with a Pro Motion screen).

The iPhone 12 will likely be revealed a little later than its usual early September unveiling, as Apple itself confirmed the phone is behind schedule. Many rumors and predictions are pegging at least some versions of the phone launching in October, though recent leaks suggest that Apple is already prepping its big announcement event.