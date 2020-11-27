I couldn't pass up this Star Wars: Squadrons Black Friday deal for just $17, and neither should you

Like a swarm of TIE fighters, Black Friday deals are all around us, and one of the best — at least to a flight simulator fanatic like me — is this deal for Star Wars: Squadrons.

Right now, you can get Star Wars: Squadrons for up to 58% off, depending on the system. You can get a discount on the game for every platform: PlayStation, Xbox and Steam. I jumped on this deal faster than Luke jumping into the cockpit of his X-Wing.

Star Wars: Squadrons for PS4 was $39, now $16 @ Amazon

This version of Star Wars Squadrons saves you 58% off its regular price. While it's built for the PS4, you can also play it on the PS5. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox Series X and Xbox One was $39, now $16 @ Amazon

This deal for a physical version of the game also saves you 58% off the original price. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons Xbox digital code was $39, now $19 @ Amazon

If you just want a digital copy of the game for your Xbox, you can download it for 50% off.View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons Steam code was $39, now $23 @ Amazon

This deal is not as good as the others, but it still gets you 40% off the cover price of the game. View Deal

Star Wars: Squadrons is the first big-budget flight simulator to come along for gaming consoles in a long time. It's available on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam, and lets you pilot five different craft for both the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire. In addition to the story mode, there's also 5-on-5 online battles and cross-platform play.

A recent update for the Xbox Series X and Series S version of the game now supports 120 frames per second and 4K resolution (on the Series X), so owners of those consoles will see a boost over PS5 owners for now, although we expect improvements there soon, too.

If you've been waiting to enter the battle between the Alliance and the Empire, there's no better time.

And, if you're still looking for a next-gen console, be sure to check out where to buy the PS5 and where to buy the Xbox Series X.

Check out our ongoing coverage of Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals for mode savings on games from all the top brands.

Shop more Black Friday sales