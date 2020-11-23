Hurry — you can save $100 on the OnePlus 8 Pro for Black Friday

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs in a ton of premium features, but at $899, it's one of the pricier flagships that OnePlus has ever put out. Fortunately, it's not immune to Black Friday deals and is now much more affordable than ever.

Through Nov. 30, you can get the OnePlus 8 Pro for just $799. That's $100 off one of the best Android phones of the year.

OnePlus 8 Pro: was $899 now $799 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available at a $100 discount through November 30 when you buy the phone directly from OnePlus. You can expect top performance from the Snapdragon 865 processor, fast charging, and solid photos from the four rear cameras.View Deal

The version of the OnePlus 8 Pro that's on sale for $799 at OnePlus features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Amazon is selling a model with the same configuration for $799, should the OnePlus discount sell out.

Like many leading Android handsets, the OnePlus 8 Pro relies on a Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip to provide premium performance and 5G connectivity. (The unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro works with the sub-6GHz-based networks favored by AT&T and T-Mobile.) The OnePlus 8 Pro also features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, matching a feature found in the Galaxy S20, but for $200 less thanks to OnePlus' temporary price cut.

The OnePlus 8 Pro isn't the only phone that's getting a price cut. The regular OnePlus 8 is also on sale, with OnePlus taking $200 off the 256GB version of the phone. It's got the same top-performing processor as the OnePlus 8 Pro, but with a still-fast 90Hz refresh rate. This OnePlus 8 deal is a great way to get a top-performing phone for $599. (As with the OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon is also matching the $200 discount on the OnePlus 8.)

Keep it locked to Tom's Guide for the best deals this week and the best Cyber Monday deals, too.