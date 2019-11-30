Hurry! The iPad just hit lowest price ever on Amazon at $229

One of the best Cyber Monday deals is already here if you're in the market for a tablet. Right now Amazon has the new iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB) for just $229, which is the lowest price ever. (Gold and Space Gray models only).

For those scoring at home, that's $99 off the regular price and even cheaper than the Black Friday price of $249. This 30% off deal will likely go very fast, so we would snatch it up now.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Get the new iPad now at the lowest price ever. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this $229 iPad deal, you'll save $99 on the latest model with 32GB of storage. (Price valid on Gold and Space Gray models only).View Deal

Prefer more storage? The 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB is now $329 on Amazon, which is $100 off and 23% savings.

Whichever model you choose, you'll enjoy a bright and sharp Retina display, fairly speedy A10 processor, and support for both the Apple Pencil and Apple's keyboard. The iPad also comes equipped with a Touch ID sensor and a 8-MP rear camera and 1.2-MP front camera.

The iPad also benefits from 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to spend plenty of time away from an outlet.

If we had to bet, this iPad deal will not last long, so we would ever over to Amazon now before it's too late. Be sure to check out all the other big Cyber Monday deals on our frequently updated hub page.