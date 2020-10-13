Hurry! Kindle Paperwhite hits lowest price ever in big Prime Day deal

Readers rejoice! We've got Prime Day deals that make Amazon's e-readers more affordable, including a new all-time-low price for our favorite Kindle. Buy now, or spend more money later (money you could spend on actual books!).

Right now, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is just $79.99 on Amazon. That's $50 off the regular $129.99 price — and the lowest price we've seen for this Kindle. So not only is it cheaper than the standard issue Kindle, but the Kindle Kids Edition is also now on sale for a better price than the basic Kindle too!

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79

This is the Kindle, and it's at the lowest price ever. Its sharp 300 ppi screen is great for reading, so you see crisp text, and its IPX8 waterproof rating means it can survive a drop in the water. View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $75

The Kindle Kids Edition is just like the regular Kindle, but it's got a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, a colorful magnetic case and no special offer ads on the lock screen. View Deal

As I noted in our Kindle Paperwhite review, its backlighting is strong and even, and its screen is just as sharp — at 300ppi — as the super-pricey Kindle Oasis. Also, most readers I talk to prefer the more grippy Paperwhite over the metallic Oasis. In my book, this is the Kindle to get, and the one I bought for my mom last year.

My personal favorite tweak to the most recent Kindle Paperwhite is that its screen is now flush with the bezels. Formerly, the screen was inset beneath the bezels, making it a little older than it should — which was annoying at the $129 price-point. It's also got Bluetooth for connecting to speakers and headphones, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks.

Younger readers, who haven't gotten accustomed to the finer tech, will probably love the Kindle Kids Edition. As I noted in my Kindle Kids Edition review, its colorful cases — which include solid blue and pink options, as well as an adorable drawing of colorful birds on telephone wires and an intergalactic space scene — are a great touch, but only part of the upgrade you get for spending more than the regular Kindle costs.

A year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited) plus a 2-year worry-free warranty make this device an easy buy for parents and relatives looking to find the perfect gift for the growing readers in their lives. Also: it's got one extra trick: simplifying the Kindle experience to make it easier to focus on actually reading.

We're collecting all up the best Prime Day deals all week, so bookmark Tom's Guide to stay on top of all the best deals.