Hurry! Killer Prime Day deal drops 55-inch 4K Fire TV to $299

If you've been in the market for a new smart TV, then you're in luck. Prime Day deals are finally here, and there are plenty of discounted TVs already on sale.

Now, for a limited time you can get this Toshiba 55-inch 4K Fire TV for just $299.99. That's $150 off the usual price, making it one of the more enticing Prime Day deals we've seen so far.

If you're in the market for a new Smart TV, this is one to check out. The 55-inch Toshiba TV has Amazon Fire TV built in, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa voice controls, and it's currently $150.View Deal

When it comes to Smart TVs, nobody likes dealing with the half-baked software many of them come with, and having a separate streaming device isn't right for everyone. So take the middle ground with this 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition, which offers all the best features of Amazon's Fire TV stick right out of the box.

You also get lovely big display that plays in 4K UHD resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring you have perfect picture quality. Plus, as part of having Fire TV already installed, you can hook the TV up to your Amazon Echo and control what's happening on screen using only your voice.

If you don't have an Echo, don't worry, because you also have an Alexa Voice Remote that lets you choose whether to press buttons or shout out commands.

If money is a bit tight, or this is a bit too big for your liking, you can get the 32-inch Toshiba Fire TV for just $119.right now, which is $60 off. It's got all the same Fire TV features, including Alexa voice controls, but it just happens to be smaller and offers 720p resolution.