Hulu Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal is bonkers - just $1.99 per month

This is definitely the best streaming deal of Black Friday. From now through Dec. 2, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for your first 12 months, which is a full year of binge-worthy content for next to nothing.

Available to new and select returning subscribers, this deal gets you the base, ad-supported version of Hulu for $1.99 per month for a year. After that, you'll pay the standard $5.99 per month for your Hulu subscription, which includes network shows from ABC, FOX and CBS as well as original programming such as The Handmaid's Tale and Marvel's Runaways.

We consider Hulu to be one of the best streaming services for folks who want to catch up on network TV, and it's a no brainer at this price.

If you need a new streaming device to binge your new Hulu subscription on, some of the best ones are also discounted for Black Friday. That includes the Amazon Fire Stick 4K for $25, and the Roku Ultra for $61.

This deal ends on Monday, Dec. 2, so don't miss your chance to get this great streaming service for dirt cheap. And be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday roundups for the absolute best savings of the season.