Huge WWE Peacock deal cuts price in half before WrestleMania

A WWE on Peacock deal is here to give you the cheapest WrestleMania ticket of all time. But it's slightly hidden — and not on the front page of Peacock — so you're going to want to use our link below.

Until April 9, the day before WrestleMania, you can get four months of Peacock for $2.50 per month, which breaks down to $9.99 (a familiar price for WWE Network subscribers).

So not only is the $5 Peacock tier providing a big discount when compared to the normal WWE Network price, they're cutting it in half for all the trouble you're going through to switch over.

Peacock: 50% off with 4-month subscription

Yes, as has been announced, NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service will be the exclusive U.S. home for the WWE starting with this year's WrestleMania in April. Don't wait til WrestleMania day to make the switch, though, as this deal expires on April 9, the day before night one of WrestleMania 37 (April 10).

The WWE Network will continue to stream in the U.S. until WrestleMania, including the upcoming FastLane PPV.

We expect the WWE Network on Peacock to have everything it did when it was a standalone service, but that has yet to be confirmed. The Peacock site touts "Every live PPV event," which we assume will include the to-be-announced TakeOver event in April.

Annoyingly, most of the back catalogue of PPVs won't be there on day one. Instead, they're arriving some time before August's SummerSlam event. All WrestleMania events will be on Peacock at launch, though.

There are two other downsides that Peacock is reportedly trying to fix. You won't be able to skip to the starts of matches for events as you did in the WWE Network, and you won't be able to search by superstar either.