HP Memorial Day deals slash 55% off laptops

Although many Memorial Day sales tend to focus on patio furniture and summer gear, the holiday is also a great time to purchase a new laptop. If you're in the market for a new laptop (or desktop), HP has a massive sale you won't want to miss.

As part of its Memorial Day discounts, HP is taking up to 55% off laptops, monitors, and accessories. The sale include all-in-ones, photo printers, and HP's full range of laptops. Even better, we've noticed that some systems can get free storage upgrades during the checkout process.

Best Memorial Day HP deals

Laptops/desktops: up to 55% off @ HP

Memorial Day is a few days away and HP is celebrating with massive discounts of up to 55% off sitewide. Save on HP laptops, desktops, monitors, accessories, and more. For instance, you can get the HP 15t laptop (pictured) with a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD for just $512.21. View Deal

HP LaserJet Pro M404n: was $269 now $169 @ HP

Need a printer upgrade for your home office? HP is taking up to $250 off select printers with prices starting as low as $109. The LaserJet Pro M404n is our pick for a cheap laser printer for home. It's $100 off and can house two paper trays. View Deal

HP All-in-One 24"PC: was $949 now $849

HP desktops and all-in-ones are now up to $200 off. A top pick is the HP All-in-One 24 (dp0158qe) for $849. It packs a 23.8-inch 1080p touch LCD, Core i7-10510U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD (7200 rpm) with a 256GB SSD. View Deal

HP Pavilion x360: was $679 now $599 @ HP

The x360 is a 14-inch laptop with a touchscreen display. This machine packs a Core i5-10201U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB 5400 rpm HDD. However, during checkout you can opt for a 256GB M.2 SSD for free! View Deal

HP Envy x360: was $849 now $749 @ HP

The HP Envy x360 is a MacBook Air killer if ever we saw one. This stylish laptop packs a 15.6-inch touch IPS LCD, Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. During checkout, upgrade to a 256GB SSD with 16GB Intel Optane memory for free. (Optane memory speeds up boot up time and overall system performance). View Deal