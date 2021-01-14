How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus: Release date, episodes, reviews and more

WandaVision details Release date: Friday, Jan. 15 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Randall Park

Creator: Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 9

Honey, the Avengers are home! It's almost time to watch WandaVision, the first Marvel series on Disney Plus. The offbeat show takes classic sitcom tropes and applies them to the MCU.

WandaVision reunites Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and the android/AI hybrid Vision (Paul Bettany), who first met in Captain America: Civil War and had their romance tragically cut short in Avengers: Infinity War. The show finds them living a picture-perfect suburban life, but as they move through new decades, the couple realizes that this existence isn't quite right.

WandaVision will tie into the greater MCU; the show also features Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), the daughter of Air Force pilot Maria Rambeau. Monica was seen as a little girl in the movie Captain Marvel. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has also previously said that WandaVision will tie into the events of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus

WandaVision will stream on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it. The first two episodes will be released Friday, Jan. 15 at 3 a.m. ET.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more.

How to watch WandaVision on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

WandaVision episodes

WandaVision consists of nine episodes. The first two are premiering on Jan. 15; the rest will drop weekly on Fridays on Disney Plus.

The first three episodes have a run time of around 30 minutes each. The remaining six episodes have varying run times. Director Matt Shakman told TV Line that the entire series is about six hours long.

Feige said that they considered releasing all nine episodes at once, but decided to take a page from The Mandalorian's very successful book.

"The Mandalorian has certainly proven this — there’s something fun to be able to follow along, to try to guess what happens next, to have a week speculating or rewatching and building that anticipation,” Feige said. “Part of the fun, to me, of movies, is the anticipation leading up to it, so it’s fun to get to have a ‘mini-version’ of that every week. And we did build the stories with that in mind, on all of our series.”

WandaVision reviews

We're still waiting on WandaVision reviews, but the initial reactions after a press screening were all positive. Here's a sampling from Twitter:

"Marvel has never done anything at all like #WandaVision and I am FLOORED by the show’s imagination, creativity and risks. Each episode BRILLIANTLY recreates a classic sitcom model, but also feeds into a much larger mystery with HUGE Marvel ramifications. I love this so much!" — Sean O'Connell, Cinema Blend

"WANDAVISION is a tantalizing experiment with shades of Lynch that is almost irritatingly dedicated to slowly playing out its mystery. (I wanted more!) But one surprise: It's funny! The jokes feel at home in the I LOVE LUCY/BEWITCHED-homaging world, Paul Bettany is a comedy star." — Hoai-Tran Bui, SlashFilm

"Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige ’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you'll see in 'Wandavision'." — Steven Weintraub, Collider

"I saw three episodes of WandaVision and I am hooked. They really go for it. This has to be one of the most ambitious (also weirdest) things Marvel’s ever done, and this is the studio that had 300 superheroes in their last movie." — Kevin Polowy, Yahoo Entertainment