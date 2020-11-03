How to watch US Presidential Election: Where to live stream Election Day 2020 results online

It's finally time to watch the US Presidential Election 2020 come to an end. Of course, people will follow the news in a variety of ways: plenty of my friends will bury their head in unrelated media (but check social media), while many others will turn on the news, and keep it on. So, if you're trying to stay abreast of the results, we've pulled together everything you need to keep up to date on the latest returns.

While this election may not end as soon as prior years, millions around the world will be tuning in to see how the American public voted in the contest of U.S. President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.. Here, you can find all the relevant details for how to tune in to the cable news network of your personal preference, or trying to find ways to watch a local broadcast for free.

Of course, know that this election night is not like others. Due to the increased amount of absentee ballots sent in via mail-in voting, we may not know the actual final results of the election tonight.

And since the New York Times has decide to eschew its national election probability needle — swapping in needles for specific swing states — you're probably going to want to watch a broadcast that condenses all the news, and reduces the static, in favor of the signal (as Nate Silver would put it). Here's how to follow the 2020 presidential election.

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 with a VPN

No matter where you are in the world, you shouldn't be separated from your preferred means of following the news. If georestrictions are keeping you from watching the Presidential Election 2020 coverage you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on CNN online

CNN is running its Election Day in America coverage around the clock, as this is their Super Bowl. Election Night in America begins at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, and it will be anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper. Expect John King to work the numbers from his magic wall of stats.

If you've cut the cord, do not worry about finding CNN. Available on many streaming services, CNN is about as accessible as channels get. It's even available on two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

On Sling, CNN available in both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages, which each start at $30 per month. Sling TV offers a 3-day free trial, so you will hopefully have results for the election by the time they start billing you.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial, and its $60 per month package has 110 channels, and that's before you add on regional sports networks.

Sling TV also gives you most of the channels for following the NFL football season, minus CNN. Sling Blue has local FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as Cheddar, Fox News, MSNBC and Newsy. Sling's Orange and Blue packages may not have enough content on their own, so the $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package can give you all of it. View Deal

Fubo.TV : The best streaming service for getting 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on Fox News

The election night coverage at Fox News ramps up in full with FOX News Democracy 2020, which starts at 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST and is helmed by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Fox News is available on Sling TV, but only on Sling Blue and not Sling Orange. FuboTV also has Fox News. As mentioned above, both have free trials, but Fubo's 7-day trial is more than twice as long as Sling's 3-day trial.

Fox News is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has FX, NFL Network and TNT. Sling TV is one of the least expensive streaming services there is, and this tier also includes the Food Network, in case you want to make some comfort foods while the poll returns come in.View Deal

The complete streaming service for sports fans, Fubo.TV also provides plenty of ways to stay informed with the news. So, after you use Fubo to follow the election across Fox News and Fox Business, you can also tune into the NFL season across local CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates, as well as ESPN and NFL Network. Sign up for the 7-day free trial to get all of week 9 of the NFL season for free.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results on MSNBC

Over on MSNBC, election coverage takes place throughout the day, and the first block of "special election coverage" starts at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST, with Nicolle Wallace. Chris Hayes bats in the #2 position, at 5 p.m. EST. Then, at 6 p.m. EST, the big Decision 2020 team comes in, with Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams co-anchoring, and supported by Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.

MSNBC is on the Sling TV Blue package, which also has AMC, BET, Food Network and FX. Sling TV is one of the most affordable streaming services available, and Sling Blue also adds in NFL Network, local Fox and NBC affiliates, TNT and USA.View Deal

Known as the top streaming service for sports fans Fubo.TV is still a complete streaming service in its own right. It's got both FX and FXX, Comedy Central, AMC, HGTV and much more. Football fans will also want Fubo for access to every channel they need for NFL live streams, with CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network.View Deal

How to watch US Presidential Election 2020 results for free

Own a Roku? You can get all the free election night coverage you could need from The Roku Channel. ABC News Live, NBC News NOW and Newsy are among the channels in the streamer's free offerings.

Alternatively, your local broadcast networks may be available for free, online via Locast. Its reach isn't as far as the above streaming services, though, serving 45.6% of the US population, though that does reach over 148 million people. You can get ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and PBS through Locast, and their broadcasts begin at 6 p.m. ET.