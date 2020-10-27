How to watch This Is Us season 5 online: Release date, trailer, cast and more

This Is Us season 5 start time, channel This Is Us season 5 two-hour premiere starts at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 27 on NBC. It airs weekly on Tuesdays.

Get your tissues out to watch This Is Us season 5 online. The NBC drama returns for more family dysfunction, romance, heartbreak, sibling rivalry and — because it's 2020 — pandemic quarantine. This Is Us season 5 begins with double the Pearson fun, since the premiere episode is two hours long.

This Is Us will be even more topical than ever, since the writers updated the scripts to reflect the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as this summer's Black Lives Matters protests. The season 5 trailer showed a glimpse of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) wearing a mask.

Series creator Dan Fogelman hinted on a media conference call that "we're spending a lot of time in the family cabin this year, by design." The season 4 finale ended with a flash forward to the "Big 3's" 40th birthday celebration at the cabin. It could be a safe quarantine getaway for the Pearsons.

The surging movement against racial injustice will affect the whole family, particularly Randall. As Brown told reporters, “It’s such a unique perspective for someone like Randall, who’s always sort of questioning his identity as it is, but never wavering from the fact that he knows that he is Black. But the way in which he was raised and the conversations that happened in his house are not necessarily representative of the conversations that he wants to have with his children, by virtue of what didn’t happen.”

This Is Us season 5 will kick off by addressing the big argument lingering between Randall and Kevin (Justin Hartley), with Kate (Chrissy Metz) uncomfortably stuck between her two brothers. "It will be in the front and center of our show for for quite a bit," Fogelman said.

Meanwhile, due to star Mandy Moore's real-life pregnancy, fans may not see as much of older Rebecca at a certain point. Her baby bump shouldn't be a problem for flashbacks of Rebecca with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

How to watch This Is Us season 5 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss This Is Us season 5 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch This Is Us season 5's two-hour premiere episode Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in the UK

Brits should get their handkerchiefs ready: This Is Us season 5 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video UK. Each episode will be available the day after the U.S. airing.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch This Is Us season 5 in Canada

Canadians can tune into This Is Us season 5 at the same time as Americans, so Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on CTV.

This Is Us season 5 trailer

The trailer for This Is Us season 5 starts with the big blowout between Randall and Kevin at the end of season 4. Hurtful words were hurled at each other and now the two are estranged as they approach their 40th birthdays. Though, as Randall notes, he's not even sure it's his actual day of birth.

This Is Us season 5 cast

The cast of This Is Us season 5 is headlined by the five actors playing the main members of the Pearson family:

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

As well as the young actors who portray the Pearson siblings in past flashbacks:

Randall: Niles Fitch (ages 16–18) and Lonnie Chavis (ages 9–12)

Niles Fitch (ages 16–18) and Lonnie Chavis (ages 9–12) Kate: Hannah Zeile (ages 16–18) and Mackenzie Hancsicsak (ages 9–12)

Hannah Zeile (ages 16–18) and Mackenzie Hancsicsak (ages 9–12) Kevin: Logan Shroyer (ages 16–18) and Parker Bates (ages 9–12)

We can also expect to see the Pearsons' spouses, significant others, relatives and children:

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth , Randall's wife

, Randall's wife Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon , Kate's husband

, Kate's husband Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas , Rebecca's second husband and Jack's best friend

, Rebecca's second husband and Jack's best friend Ron Cephas Jones as William "Shakespeare" Hill, Randall's biological father.

Randall's biological father. Eris Baker as Tess Pearson , Randall and Beth's older daughter (present day)

Iantha Richardson as Tess (as an adult in the future)

, Randall and Beth's older daughter (present day) (as an adult in the future) Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson , Randall and Beth's younger daughter

, Randall and Beth's younger daughter Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson , Randall and Beth's adopted daughter

, Randall and Beth's adopted daughter Griffin Dunne as Nicholas "Nicky" Pearson , Jack's brother (present day)

Michael Angarano as Nicky (as a young man in the past)

, Jack's brother (present day) (as a young man in the past) Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simons , Kate's best friend and mother of Kevin's expected twins

, Kate's best friend and mother of Kevin's expected twins Blake Stadnik as Jack Damon , Kate and Toby's son (as an adult in the future)

, Kate and Toby's son (as an adult in the future) Josh Hamilton as Eli Mason, Madison's doctor

