How to watch The Walking Dead online: Stream season 10 now

Need a zombie fix? Wondering how to watch The Walking Dead season 10 live stream online? We've got you covered.

Watch The Walking Dead channel, show time The Walking Dead airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMC.

The Walking Dead season 10 part 2 premiered Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. The midseason opener followed up on a cliffhanger that left Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride) and several others trapped in a cave with a horde of walkers.

The Walking Dead season 10B promises to escalate the war between the Alexandria/Hilltop communities and the zombie skin-wearing Whisperers, led by Alpha.

This season will bring some major changes to The Walking Dead cast, with star Danai Gurira (Michonne) expected to depart the series sometimes during the final episodes of Season 10B.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 live stream anywhere on Earth

How to watch The Walking Dead in the US

The Walking Dead season 10 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, if you have a cable subscription that includes the network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch The Walking Dead season 10B on a live TV streaming service that offers AMC:

Sling TV : Starting at $30 per month

Starting at $30 per month YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Fubo TV: Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99

Local channels and sports coverage for $54.99 Philo: 59 channels and unlimited DVR for $20

If you miss an episode or want to re-watch an episode after it airs live, you can purchase episodes from iTunes or Amazon Prime starting the next day (Mondays).

How to watch The Walking Dead in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Walking Dead season 10 episodes via Fox TV on Mondays after the US premiere date. Fox TV is a premium channel included in some Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk packages. Or you can also get Fox TV via the service Now TV (the Entertainment bundle costs £8.99 per month after a free trial).

The Walking Dead season 10 episode schedule

The Walking Dead season 10 part 2 will consist of eight episodes. The first, "Squeeze" just aired on Feb. 23. Here are a list of the following episode titles and AMC air dates:

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 10: "Stalker" - March 1

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 11: "Morning Star" - March 8

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 12: "What We Become" - March 15

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 13: March 22

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 14: March 29

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 15: April 5

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16: April 12

How to watch The Walking Dead seasons 1-9

The first nine seasons of The Walking Dead are available to stream on Netflix.

