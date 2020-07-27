How to watch Beyonce: Black Is King online: Disney Plus release date, trailer, cast and more

Beyonce: Black Is King on Disney Plus Release date, cast Release date: July 31

Cast: Beyoncé, Nyaniso Dzedze, Jay-Z, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Naomi Campbell, Blue Ivy Carter

Age rating: NR

Run time: 1 hr 25 min



Beyhive, assemble! This weekend, we can watch Beyoncé: Black Is King on Disney Plus to see her new visual album inspired by The Lion King.

Beyoncé: Black Is King serves as a visual companion to The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for Disney's 2019 remake of The Lion King. The singer/actress voiced Nala in the blockbuster movie. The film follows a young king’s journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity with the help of his ancestors guiding him along the way.

According to Disney, "This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of "The Lion King" for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." Black Is King is a celebratory memoir about the Black experience and highlights Black voices, tradition and culture.

Beyoncé: Black Is King features appearances by Jay-Z, fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, models Aweng Ade-Chuol and Adut Akech and several of the musicians from The Gift album.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Beyoncé: Black Is King on Disney Plus.

How to watch the Beyonce: Black Is King in the US, Canada and the UK

Beyoncé: Black Is King will be released exclusively on Disney Plus on Friday, July 31.

Disney Plus is available in the US, Canada, UK and western Europe.

Disney Plus offers a very affordable $6.99 standalone package — which gives you the whole Disney vault of classics like The Lion King, Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian and Disney Family Singalong. There's also a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which could be used as a cable TV alternative.View Deal

How to watch the Beyonce: Black Is King in AFrica

African viewers can watch Black Is King starting Saturday, August 1 on M-Net and Canal+ Afrique.

Beyonce: Black Is King on Disney Plus trailer

The Beyoncé: Black Is King trailer starts with a stunning image of the Earth in space and a child floating down toward the planet. "You were formed by the heat of the galaxy. What a thing to be, both unique and familiar," Beyoncé narrates. The trailer moves on to show glimpses of the music videos for "My Power," "Mood 4 Eva" and "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyonce: Black Is King cast

The cast of Beyoncé: Black Is King is led, of course, by Beyoncé herself, who is also the visual album's director, writer and executive producer.

She is joined by Black Is King cast members:

Nyaniso Dzedze

Jay-Z

Lupita Nyong'o

Kelly Rowland

Pharrell Williams

Tina Knowles-Lawson

Naomi Campbell

Blue Ivy Carter

Aweng Ade-Chuol

Folajomi "FJ" Akinmurele

Adut Akech[4]

Jessie Reyez

JD McCrary as Young Simba (archive recordings)

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar (archive recordings)

Shatta Wale

Beyonce: Black Is King track list

Beyoncé: Black Is King is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift. Three of the songs — "My Power", "Mood 4 Eva" and "Brown Skin Girl" — have music videos within Black Is King.

Here's the full track list from The Lion King: The Gift.

Beyoncé – “Bigger” Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle Of Life)” Tekno, Yemi Alade, & Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me” Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E” Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile” Beyoncé, Jay-Z, & Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva” Salatiel, Pharrell, & Beyoncé – “Water” Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn, Wizkid, & Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” Tiwa Savage & Mr. Eazi – “Keys To The Kingdom” Beyoncé – “Otherside” Beyoncé & Shatta Wale – “Already” Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, & Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power” 070 Shake & Jessie Reyez – “Scar” Beyoncé – “Spirit”