How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Live stream El Clasico

Any time Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clasico, it figures to be a highly charged match. But when the two teams square off today (Dec. 18), they find themselves level on points in the La Liga table, with Barcelona only on top by virtue of goal differential. So this edition of El Clasico carries extra importance, as either Barcelona or Real Madrid will get a leg up in the race for the league title.

Soccer fans won't want to miss a moment of the action. And if you've got the right streaming service, you'll be able to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match from anywhere. Here's what you need to know about today's El Clasico showdown.

When can I watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match?

The Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT today (Dec. 18). That means it'll be 8 p.m. CET in Barcelona when the match gets underway from the Camp Nou.

In the U.S., beIN Sports carries El Clasico, so you'll need a cable TV subscription that includes that sport-focused channel. You can live stream beIN's coverage from its website if you're using Chrome, Firefox or Opera — Safari isn't supported — but you'll need to log-in with the security credentials from your satellite or cable TV provider. So that's not an option for cord cutters who want to watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

Viewers in the UK can watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match at 7 p.m. GMT on Premier Sports.

How can I use a VPN to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid live stream?

If you're traveling during the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match and can't catch the live stream from wherever you are, a virtual private network, or VPN, can be your salvation. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're connecting from your home country, so you can access the same streaming services you normally enjoy.

After testing many different services, we think the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers the best mix of performance and customer support, and the price is right, especially if you sign up for service on an annual basis to enjoy a lower monthly rate.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble while trying to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match. One month of ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service; ExpressVPN will throw in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How can I live stream the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match without a cable subscription?

You don't need to necessarily have cable TV to watch the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match today. But you will need to sign up for a subscription TV service. And beIN isn't featured in a lot of streaming service packages. Fortunately, you have two choices — one that's more sports-focused and one that has fewer channels, but is a little bit cheaper.

Fubo.TV: Fubo.TV focuses on live sports, so it's no surprise that beIN Sports is included in its $55-a-month package. Fubo also has a cloud DVR feature in case you want to record the Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match and watch it later.View Deal