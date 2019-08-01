Kimi Raikkonen, seen here, finished 3rd for Ferrari in last year's Hungarian Grand Prix. Maranello will surely be looking to improve on that result on Sunday.

Last week's German Grand Prix had it all, didn't it?

Red Bull's wunderkind, Max Verstappen, once again drove all the way back from another botched start (and a wicked spin, no less) to claim his second victory of 2019. Sebastian Vettel recovered from a disastrous qualifying bid that saw the four-time champion out in Q1 and starting last to take a well-deserved second spot on the podium. Even Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat and Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished third and fourth, with massive smiles on their faces, no less.

As for Mercedes? The favorites entered their home Grand Prix in suspenders and tweed hats to commemorate 125 years in motorsport. Netflix's documentary team recorded the championship leaders all weekend long for the upcoming season of Drive to Survive. Everything was in place for the perfect homecoming — yet what the cameras ultimately captured instead was an unequivocal meltdown.

Fortunately, memories are short in Formula 1. This weekend, the circus heads to Budapest, Hungary for the last stop on its summer tour before a month-long break, followed by the Belgian Grand Prix on Sept. 1. Will Mercedes be able to reclaim their dominant poise at the Hungaroring, or will Red Bull and Ferrari prove they're here to stay?

Here's how to live stream the 2019 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix to catch all of the action.

When is the 2019 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The race kicks off Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3:10 p.m. local time in Budapest — or 9:10 a.m. ET and 6:10 a.m. PT, for those in the United States. Qualifying is scheduled for 3 p.m. local on Saturday, which translates to 9 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. PT.

The first of the three practice sessions begins 11 a.m. on Friday in Budapest (5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT), followed by Practice 2 later that day at 3 p.m. (9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT). Practice 3 occurs Saturday afternoon before qualifying, at 12 p.m. Budapest time (6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT).

How can I live stream the 2019 Hungarian GP in the U.S.?

ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights for F1 on television in the U.S., syndicating the Sky Sports F1 feed from the U.K. entirely without commercials. The Hungarian Grand Prix will be shown on ESPN2, which you can access either through your cable or satellite provider as well as via the ESPN app, so long as you authenticate with your provider's login credentials.

ESPN's race day coverage actually begins an hour and a half before the lights go green, on ESPN3 with Formula 1: Pit Lane Live at 7:30 a.m. ET, or 4:30 a.m. PT. Coverage then moves to ESPN2 at 8:30 a.m. ET, or 5:30 a.m. PT, for Formula 1: On The Grid. The race kicks off at 9:05 a.m., again on ESPN2.

Qualifying also airs on ESPN2, and the three practice sessions will be shown on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN2 again, in that order.

If you don't have a way to tune into ESPN's coverage, you could always go the F1 TV Pro route. This is F1's own global streaming service that offers the full broadcast experience for the race, qualifying and practice sessions. There's live timing and scoring, on-board feeds for every car and a wealth of archival content as well, featuring classic races from decades past. F1 TV Pro costs $10 for a month-long subscription.

Where can I live stream the 2019 Hungarian GP in the U.K.?

F1 fans in the United Kingdom will have to tune into Sky Sports F1 to watch every session of every Grand Prix weekend for the remainder of the season. Those who don't have access to the paid F1 network can tune into Channel 4's highlights packages after the race, during primetime on Sunday nights. Notably, the Sky Sports team of David Croft and Martin Brundle don't call the races on Channel 4; that honor falls to Steve Jones and David Coulthard.

Sky Sports' race day coverage from the pit lane commences at 1:10 p.m. BST; the event starts an hour later, at 2:10 p.m. Qualifying begins at 2:00 p.m. BST on Saturday, and Practice 1 and 2 are slated for 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, respectively. Practice 3 kicks off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

British fans without terrestrial TV won’t be able to tune into F1 TV Pro, as that service is not available in the U.K. However, in lieu of that, you could spring for a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass, which will set you back £9. There is also a week pass available, at £15, if you don’t want to miss other sessions besides the race.

Where can I live stream 2019 Hungarian GP behind-the-scenes content?

Fortunately, the answer to this one is simple and free: YouTube. Formula 1 posts all of its supplementary Grand Prix content to the website, including driver briefings, highlights for each and every session and the Paddock Pass — roughly 15 to 30 minute-long programs that dive into the storylines surrounding the weekend, once after qualifying, and then again before and after the race. It's a great way to keep up with which teams are looking strong leading up to the Grand Prix — not to mention when, where and how both Haas drivers have had their latest on-track collision.

On television, fans in both the U.S. and U.K. can catch Sky Sports' half hour-long preview show on Thursday called Welcome To The Weekend. In the U.S., this program airs on ESPN3 at 12 p.m. ET, or 9 a.m. PT. In the U.K., it airs concurrently at 5 p.m. BST.

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2019 Hungarian GP?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the race, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. Choosing a service could be a challenge, but fortunately, we’ve tested out many different offerings to find out who offers the best overall VPN. Our top pick is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds that will meet the needs of most users, but you’ve got other options as well.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you just need ExpressVPN for the race weekend, the shortest subscription available is $12.95 for a month of access.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal