How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live stream Champions League action online now

Liverpool may be racing to a title in the English Premier League, but that's not the only trophy the Reds have their eyes on this season. There's also the small matter of defending their European title and that campaign heats up today (Feb. 18) as the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League begins. And with the game just starting now, it's time to get your Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool live stream together.

Standing in Liverpool's way is Atletico Madrid, which made the Champions League final as recently as 2016, though Los Rojiblancos have been struggling in La Liga. Still, Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid figures to be a hard-fought match-up as the two teams play each other in the first of this two-leg matchup, starting in Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. (The return leg in Liverpool takes place March 11.)

Want to watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the Champions League knock-out round? You've got plenty of options, particularly if you turn to a virtual private network (VPN) to help live stream today's match. Here's a closer look at where you can watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid from just about anywhere in the world.

Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool start time, channel The Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match started at 9 p.m. CET/8 p.m. GMT. In the U.S., that means the match began at 3 p.m. EST/noon PST.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool match?

A VPN lets you disguise your location when you're surfing the web. That way, even if you're out of the country, you can access your usual streaming services like you would at home without having to worry about geo-locks that block you from things like the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid live stream.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you get savings that total to 3 months off.View Deal

Where can I watch the Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool match from anywhere in the world?

In the U.S., you'll find the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match on TNT. The cable channel has the U.S. rights to all UEFA Champions League matches. You can also find a Spanish-language broadcast on UniMas, Univision's cable outlet.

U.K. viewers can tune into BT Sport 2 for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid. (The Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG match is on BT Sport 3 at the same time.)

In Canada, subscription service DAZN carries Champions League coverage, while Australian viewers can watch Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid on Optus Sport.

How can I live stream the Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool match?

U.S. soccer fans can turn to TNT's website for a live stream of the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match. If you're on the go, you can download the TNT app (Android, iOS) to watch the match from your phone. You will need to be a cable subscriber to take advantage of these options, as TNT requires you to sign in with your cable login credentials.

UK viewers can live stream the Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid match on BTSport.com or via the BT Sport app (Android, iOS).

How can I live stream the Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool match without cable?

The B/R Live website lets you watch Champions League matches like Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid without a cable subscription. Instead, you can pay to watch individual matches or sign up for monthly or annual passes to view all sorts of live sporting events. There's also a B/R Live app (Android, iOS) for watching matches from your smartphone or tablet.

A live stream of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid costs $2.99 on B/R Live. You can pay $9.99 for a monthly pass that includes other Champions League coverage while $79.99 gets you a year of access.

If you'd like to live stream Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, but also want access to additional networks, you can try other streaming services that include TNT in their package of channels. Here are your best bets.

Sling.TV: Sling's Blue package includes TNT along with 46 other channels. It costs $30 a month, though your first month of service is only $20.View Deal