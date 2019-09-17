How to Watch Jets vs. Browns: Live Stream Monday Night Football

As you're reading these words, New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns are taking to Monday night field to wrap up the second week of the NFL season. Both teams suffered big losses last Sunday, dampening early excitement surrounding the top-notch talent acquired during the off-season.

With QB Sam Darnold and LB C.J. Mosely both out, the Jets face an uphill battle going up against Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham and the Browns. One team will earn redemption tonight, so you won't want to miss a minute of the action.

With the anticipation around tonight's game, we're betting you're looking for the best way to live stream Jets vs. Browns online. Here's our complete guide to watching the game, no matter where you are.

Jets vs. Browns start time, channel Browns @ Jets is mere minutes away from kickoff, which happens tonight (Sept. 16) at 8:15 p.m. Eastern | 5:15 p.m. Pacific. The action emanates from MetLife Stadium, and airs on ESPN.

How do I use a VPN to watch Jets vs. Browns?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering if you can't miss the Jets vs. Browns game.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.

TunnelBear: TunnelBear didn't turn in the best performance in our test, but it's still a good option for one-off events like streaming the Jets vs. Browns game. For starters, it's easy to use, and the monthly cost is relatively low at $9.99.

How do I live stream Jets vs. Browns?

If you want to watch Jets vs. Browns on WatchESPN, you'll need to enter your cable provider credentials online. Fortunately for folks without cable, ESPN is also on a variety of streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

Unfortunately this game isn't included on NFL Sunday Ticket. This service, which is available as a standalone product separate from cable, gives you access to every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game. If you plan on watching more Jets and Browns games this season, you should consider using NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here's a rundown of all of your options for live streaming Jets vs. Browns tonight.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) is a handy streaming service that includes ESPN on its entry-level $50 tier.

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's Live TV package costs $45 per month for 60 channels, including CBS. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

Playstation Vue: With a $45-a-month PlayStation Vue Core subscription, you can stream ESPN.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ESPN. YouTube TV also features unlimited cloud DVR storage.