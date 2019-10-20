Have the home team, Japan's Brave Blossoms, done enough to make it out of pool play, advancing to the semi-finals? The experts seem to think this is as far as they'll get, so we've put together a guide to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The South Africa team, the Springboks, may have lost to Japan in 2015, but nobody seems to be betting on a repeat. While that previous match showed Japan win by 2 points, all of the odds suggest Japan will lose by as few as 9 and as many as 20 this time.

How you'll stream this match varies as wildly as its score might. Those Australia will likely pay the most, while those in the U.S. get a break. Here's our guide for how to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup Quarter-Finals

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Japan and South Africa's quarter final matchup can be streamed anywhere. A virtual private network (aka VPN), however, may be the tool you'll need to dodge geo restrictions that cut your access off.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

What IS the Japan vs South Africa Start time? The final scheduled match of the semi-finals, Japan vs South Africa is set for today (Sunday, Oct. 20) at 6:15 a.m. Eastern | 3:15 a.m. Pacific | 11:15am BST (ITV). It's a part of the second day of the quarter-finals, which started yesterday (Oct. 19).

What's the format of the rest of the Rugby World Cup 2019?

South Africa and Japan are two of the 8 remaining teams left in the Rugby World Cup, which are playing in the quarter-finals. This is following round-robin-style pool play, with each team playing one of the other teams in its pool once.

Up next, we've got the semis, and then the finals.

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in the U.S.

Japan vs South Africa is going to be on the NBC Sports channel, so you don't need to pony up for the NBC Sports Gold streaming service. NBC Sports Gold pricing starts at $29.99 for live (and on-demand) streams for single matches. Most, though, will want to spend at least $199 for the Rugby World Cup Pass, as it includes all 48 matches (both live and on-demand).

True rugby obsessives probably already have the $229 All-Access Premium Rugby Pass. That extra $30 gets you season-long access to the 2019-20 Rugby Pass (with a metric ton of other matches, including the Six Nations Championship, EPCR, Premiership Rugby League).

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in the U.K.

The Brits have it pretty easy. Japan vs South Africa is free in the U.K., streaming on ITV.

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in Australia

Japan vs South Africa isn't one of the games that's free on Channel 10 (and via the 10 Play app).

The Fox Sports cable channel (which ain't free) will offer all the games. Alternatively, you can watch the Rugby World Cup from Kayo Sports, which also offers cricket, football and the NBA. It costs $25 per month for two simultaneous streams, and its Kayo Sports Premium Package is $35 per month for 3 streams.

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in New Zealand

Japan vs South Africa won't stream live on TVNZ, which screens 1/4 of the matches free in New Zealand — often with 1 hour delays. That service was home to all coverage for All Blacks' pool matches (always delayed by that hour) and the quarter final. Live coverage of the semis and the final are included.

Spark Sport, however, is live streaming all of the matches as it owns the rights to the tournament. That means you need to buy their Rugby World Cup Pass — and that you'll need a 15MBps connection to view high-def content. That Pass isn't cheap, costing $89 for access between September 20 and November 2, with individual matches costing $24.99.

How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-finals in Canada

Canada's TSN is the home of more than just the fixture of the Brave Blossoms and the Springboks. The network is the exclusive streaming service of the Rugby World Cup 2019 for that region. This means Canadians need to access their TV, a web browser or the TSN app on iOS or Google Play.